Lung Cancer Survivor Launches Campaign To Combat Hidden Radon Threat Across Washington, D.C. Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) People vs. Radon aims to save lives through education, testing and mitigation awareness

- Cary Hatch, founder of People vs. RadonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new nonprofit organization founded by a local lung cancer survivor is sounding the alarm about one of the nation's most dangerous and least understood health risks: radon.People vs. Radon, a public awareness and advocacy initiative fiscally sponsored by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is working to protect people from one of the nation's most dangerous and least understood health risks: radon gas.PVR has launched a regional campaign across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia to educate homeowners and renters about radon exposure and encourage home testing. Radon is an invisible, odorless radioactive gas that can accumulate indoors and is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. Federal health authorities estimate radon-related lung cancer causes about 21,000 deaths each year in the United States.Cary Hatch, founder of People vs. Radon, is a lifelong nonsmoker who was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in July, 2024. She later discovered elevated radon levels in her home. Radon levels in the Washington, D.C. region are particularly high as they are across many other regions of the U.S."Radon is dangerous because it hides in the one place people expect to be safest: their homes," Hatch said. "I was healthy and active, yet a simple test revealed a risk I never knew existed. People vs. Radon was created to turn that surprise into prevention - giving families the information, tools and urgency to test, fix the problem when needed, and protect the people they love."People vs. Radon is focusing its efforts first on the Washington region. The organization's message is simple: "Test Your Home. Save Your Life." Radon testing is inexpensive, widely available and easy to start, with kits sold at hardware stores, home improvement retailers and online marketplaces. When elevated levels are found, certified mitigation professionals can significantly reduce radon concentrations and protect people from long-term exposure. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends action when radon levels meet or exceed 4 picocuries per liter.People vs. Radon is supported by an advisory council of local leaders across the Washington region with expertise in public relations, advertising, legislative advocacy, oncology, community engagement and philanthropy. The council is building a multidisciplinary coalition to raise awareness and advance policies that reduce preventable radon exposure.The nonprofit is partnering with community organizations, libraries, healthcare leaders, local governments and advocacy groups to expand access to testing resources and help residents learn their home's radon levels.For more information, testing resources, partnership opportunities or to support the campaign, visit .# # #About People vs. RadonPeople vs. Radon, fiscally sponsored by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is working to protect people from one of the nation's most dangerous and least understood health risks: radon gas.Founded by lung cancer survivor Cary Hatch, the organization runs public awareness programs that educate homeowners and renters on radon exposure, testing, and mitigation, expanding access to testing resources and promoting lifesaving action across the Greater Washington, D.C. region and beyond. Guided by the belief that no one should develop preventable lung cancer because they didn't know radon was in their home, People vs. Radon's message is simple: "Test Your Home. Save Your Life."Fiscally sponsored by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, People vs. Radon is working to protect people from one of the nation's most dangerous and least understood health risks: radon gas.

Victoria Bendure

Bendure Communications, Inc.

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Lung Cancer Survivor Launches Campaign to Combat Hidden Radon Threat Across Washington, D.C. Region News Provided By Victoria Bendure, Bendure Communications, Inc. September 28, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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