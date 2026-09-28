Forms.App Now Supports Square For In-Form Payments, Including Apple Pay And Google Pay

forms announces Square integration

forms users can now connect their Square account and accept card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay payments through their forms.

- Vedat Koran, CEO of formsLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- forms, the online form builder designed for teams and trusted by businesses worldwide, today announced support for Square as a payment method.One of the prominent use cases of forms is collecting orders and payments online. Businesses that want to start selling online can create order forms and offer multiple payment methods, now including Square.Square is widely used by small and medium-sized businesses, from cafés and retail shops to service providers and event organizers. Through the new integration, respondents can pay with credit and debit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, directly inside the form.With the addition of Square, users who sell products and collect payments with forms can now offer the following payment methods: Stripe, PayPal, Authorize, Square, pay on delivery, and bank transfer.Connecting a Square account just takes a few clicks. The instructions are available in how to accept payments via Square.forms's no commission policy continues.In all payment methods, forms does not take a percentage of collected payments on any plan, including the free one. Users pay only what their payment provider charges them.Overall forms's payment and products fields open a lot of doors for online payments. Businesses can collect online orders, accept Square and other payments, or add a payment option to a service booking page. This requires no code.About formsforms is an online form builder designed for teams to create professional-looking forms and collect unlimited responses. Trusted by over 4 million users, forms offers free team collaboration, an AI form generator, a drag-and-drop editor, 5,000+ templates, conditional logic, custom PDF generation from responses, product listings and payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of native integrations. forms has a free forever plan with unlimited responses and unlimited team members, so you can start creating forms for free at:

Vedat Koran

forms

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Bluesky

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

forms Now Supports Square for In-Form Payments, Including Apple Pay and Google Pay News Provided By İNSURA TEKNOLOJİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ September 28, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.