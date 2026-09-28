Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-09-21
|BUY
|100
|8.300000
|830.00
|XAMS
|2026-09-21
|SELL
|1156
|8.333495
|9 633.52
|XAMS
|2026-09-22
|SELL
|526
|8.437034
|4 437.88
|XAMS
|2026-09-23
|BUY
|50
|8.480000
|424.00
|XAMS
|2026-09-23
|SELL
|104
|8.499231
|883.92
|XAMS
|2026-09-24
|BUY
|223
|8.428341
|1 879.52
|XAMS
|2026-09-24
|SELL
|122
|8.440000
|1 029.68
|XAMS
|2026-09-25
|BUY
|237
|8.397806
|1 990.28
|XAMS
|2026-09-25
|SELL
|78
|8.420000
|656.76
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).
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About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and Live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the world's largest independent production company) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).
In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
Attachment
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2026.09.28 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
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