Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 28 September 2026 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 21 to 25 September 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 27 May 2026.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2026-09-21 BUY 100 8.300000 830.00 XAMS 2026-09-21 SELL 1156 8.333495 9 633.52 XAMS 2026-09-22 SELL 526 8.437034 4 437.88 XAMS 2026-09-23 BUY 50 8.480000 424.00 XAMS 2026-09-23 SELL 104 8.499231 883.92 XAMS 2026-09-24 BUY 223 8.428341 1 879.52 XAMS 2026-09-24 SELL 122 8.440000 1 029.68 XAMS 2026-09-25 BUY 237 8.397806 1 990.28 XAMS 2026-09-25 SELL 78 8.420000 656.76 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

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About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Its mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Entertainment & Live gathering content production & distribution and Live experiences (through Banijay Entertainment, the world's largest independent production company) and Sports betting & Gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fast-growing sports betting platform, encompassing leading brands including Betclic and since April 2026, Tipico and Admiral).

In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis (before Tipico and All3Media operations) revenue of €4.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €961 million. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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2026.09.28 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR