Gujarat: Citizens Can Register Free To Attend 'National Unity Parade' At Ekta Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) Rajpipla, Sep 28 (IANS) Citizens can attend the National Unity Parade on October 31, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after registering free of cost through a dedicated website launched for the event.

The website,, has been launched to facilitate public participation in the celebrations.

Applicants must complete the online registration process and upload the required information and documents.

After verification and registration, the authority will send a confirmation or entry pass to the registered email address. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The initiative follows the response received from citizens to a similar facility introduced during the 2025 celebrations.

The National Unity Day-2026 celebrations will commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, regarded as a symbol of India's unity and integrity and the architect of modern India.

The National Unity Parade will be organised on October 31 as part of the two-day programme.

The parade is planned on a larger scale this year and will feature around 10,000 personnel from police and paramilitary forces, along with police contingents from different states.

Around 4,700 artistes from across the country will present cultural programmes showcasing folk arts, traditions and India's cultural diversity. The Indian Air Force will conduct a flypast, while various bands will present patriotic performances.

The programme will also include an address by the Prime Minister. According to the proposed route, the parade will start from the Narmada Mata statue and conclude near Replica Garden, close to the SRP Colony.

A separate accommodation facility is also being planned for visitors travelling to Ekta Nagar for the celebrations.

Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) plans to develop a 'Dome City' at Ekta Nagar for visitors attending National Unity Day-2026 and Bharat Parv-2026, scheduled from November 1 to November 15.

The accommodation facility is proposed to remain available from October 29 to November 15, with different booking options available subject to availability.

Amit Arora, Chief Executive Officer of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Regulatory Authority, appealed to citizens to register for the parade.

“This year is extremely prestigious and important for all of us. The 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of modern India and the pioneer of national unity, is being celebrated on a grand scale at Ekta Nagar,” Arora said.

“To connect the National Unity Day celebrations with public participation, citizens have been allowed to participate in the National Unity Parade this year. A special website has been launched for this purpose. I appeal to all citizens to participate in this historic and prestigious occasion. The registration process is completely free of cost and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis,” he added.

The celebrations at Ekta Nagar are planned around the theme of India's unity, national integrity, strength and cultural diversity, with the organisers inviting citizens to participate in the National Unity Day events.