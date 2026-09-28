NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS' SERVICES TO HOST HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH VIRTUAL CHAT & CHEW PROGRAM

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DVS Hispanic Heritage Month Flyer

October 14 Virtual Program Will Celebrate the Service, Heritage & Incredible Contributions of Hispanic & Latino Veterans, Service Members & Military Families

- DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS ) will host a special Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Chat & Chew on October 14, bringing together community voices to honor the service and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Veterans, Service Members and Military Families while exploring their experiences, challenges and opportunities today.

Held under the theme“Nuestra Herencia, Nuestro Presente, Nuestro Futuro – Our Heritage, Our Present, Our Future,” the virtual program hosted by DVS will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on October 14 and is free and open to all. Building upon conversations about ancestry, identity, culture, service, sacrifice and resilience, this year's program will focus on the present-day experiences of Hispanic and Latino military-connected communities, the people and organizations serving them, and the resources, benefits and systems of support available today.

Register today for DVS's Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Chat & Chew program: .

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen, USMC, said,“Hispanic and Latino Veterans have served our nation with courage and distinction for generations, and their service is an essential part of both our military history and the story of New York. Hispanic Heritage Month gives us an important opportunity not only to honor that extraordinary legacy, but also to listen to the voices of Veterans and Military Families today. Through conversations like this, we strengthen the connections that help ensure every Veteran and family knows they are seen, valued and supported.”

The program will be expertly moderated by Dr. Lessie Branch, DVS Special Assistant for Community Engagement, an award-winning author, scholar and advocate, and U.S. Navy Veteran.

Dr. Branch said,“Heritage is more than something we remember. It lives in our families, our communities, our stories, and in the ways we continue to serve one another. This conversation is about honoring those who came before us while creating space for Hispanic and Latino Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families to share what they are experiencing today. I invite everyone to join us as we listen, learn, celebrate and continue building stronger communities together.”

Through personal stories, community perspectives and meaningful conversation, the DVS Virtual Chat & Chew will celebrate a heritage that continues to be lived and shaped every day while connecting participants with information about resources, benefits, and support available through DVS and its partners.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Hispanic Heritage Month Virtual Chat & Chew

Theme:“Nuestra Herencia, Nuestro Presente, Nuestro Futuro – Our Heritage, Our Present, Our Future”

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual, free and open to all

Register at: .

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All Who Served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky Social, and YouTube.

Joshua Fitzpatrick

New York State Department of Veterans' Services

+ +1 518-419-4206

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NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS' SERVICES TO HOST HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH VIRTUAL CHAT & CHEW PROGRAM News Provided By New York State Department of Veterans' Services September 28, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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