Cirasync Named A 2026 Industry Icon In Enterprise Technology & Saas

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Recognition Highlights CiraSync's Microsoft 365 Expertise, 2026 Product Expansion, and Growing Role in Frontline, Regulated, and Mission-Critical Contact Sync

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CiraSync has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology & SaaS by The 2026 List, presented by Industry & Influence. The recognition honors organizations that demonstrate meaningful innovation, leadership, momentum, and industry impact, and it points to CiraSync's sustained growth, Microsoft 365 expertise, 2026 product expansion, and role in making corporate directory data reliably available to employees wherever they work.The designation follows a year of expanded platform capabilities for CiraSync, which automatically synchronizes centrally managed contact and calendar data to user mailboxes and mobile devices so employees are not left to maintain local address books manually. In July 2026, CiraSync broadened support for Microsoft 365 F3 environments used by frontline employees in healthcare, field service, manufacturing, logistics, and public safety, delivering accurate organizational contacts directly to managed mobile devices through its Mobile Direct approach. CiraSync also expanded CardDAV-based synchronization in 2026, pushing centrally managed contacts to iOS and Android devices across major mobile device management platforms and reducing organizations' dependence on any single email application.CiraSync's contact and calendar synchronization has also taken on a mission-critical role for government emergency-response teams, where outdated phone numbers or locally saved contacts can slow coordination when speed matters most, and for financial-services organizations, where centralized control over device-level contact data supports governance and compliance requirements.“Being named a 2026 Industry Icon reflects what our team has been building toward all year: making sure the right contact and calendar information reaches every device it needs to, automatically and without IT having to chase it down,” said Tara Parachuk, Director of Marketing at CiraSync.“Whether that's a frontline healthcare worker, an emergency responder, or a compliance team at a financial institution, the stakes for getting this right keep rising, and this recognition tells us we're solving the problem in the right way.”The recognition follows CiraSync's ranking at No. 2076 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in August 2026, reflecting three-year revenue growth alongside the company's continued expansion of its Microsoft 365 synchronization business. CiraSync also released a 2026 MSP onboarding benchmark report this year examining how manual contact and calendar synchronization creates friction for managed service providers.About CiraSyncOne platform. Every contact. Every calendar. Every device.CiraSync is a leading people data management platform that keeps contacts and calendars connected across Microsoft 365 and employee smartphones, automatically, securely, and at enterprise scale. By eliminating manual updates, duplicate data entry, and ongoing IT intervention, CiraSync helps organizations simplify their technology ecosystems and ensure critical workforce information is accurate, accessible, and synchronized wherever work happens. Trusted by thousands of organizations across 45+ countries, CiraSync serves customers across financial services, healthcare, government, construction, utilities, and other industries. As the workplace becomes increasingly connected and data-driven, CiraSync is expanding its platform with AI-powered capabilities and a growing ecosystem of integrations to help organizations intelligently connect, manage, and distribute their people data.For more information, visit .

Tara Parachuk

CiraSync

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CiraSync Named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology & SaaS News Provided By CiraSync September 28, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Manufacturing, Technology



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