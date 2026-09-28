Data As A Product Launches AI-Ready E-Commerce Platform For Kilo Delta Designs

Kilo Delta Designs - Ice Dye Tea Towel Flour Sack Dish Towel - Orange Tie Dye - Hand Dyed 100% Cotton Cloth Textiles Kitchen Linens - Home Decor Gift

Data As A Product transitions Wisconsin artisan studio Kilo Delta Designs from Etsy to a scalable, AI-optimized Shopify platform for omnichannel growth.

OAK CREEK, WI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data As A Product, a premier data strategy and enterprise architecture firm, today announced the successful digital transformation of Kilo Delta Designs, elevating the artisanal textile studio from a standalone Etsy storefront to a fully integrated, AI-ready e-commerce platform.The strategic overhaul modernizes the digital footprint of Kilo Delta Designs, a boutique brand renowned for its small-batch, hand-dyed home goods and accessories. By applying enterprise-grade product information management (PIM) structures to artisan retail, the new storefront delivers a high-end, seamless shopping experience while optimizing the brand's catalog for emerging generative AI search channels."Transitioning a highly visual, craft-based business to an independent infrastructure requires more than just migrating a product list; it requires architecting a scalable foundation," said Eric Valdis Dabols, Founder of Data As A Product. "By restructuring the catalog data and implementing advanced variant architecture, we've positioned Kilo Delta Designs to operate with the sophistication of a major retail brand while maintaining its boutique authenticity."The new Shopify-powered platform features a modernized user interface with a uniform visual grid, allowing customers to easily explore the brand's unique dyeing techniques. Key upgrades to the integrated media strategy include:Expanded Product Collections: The launch features dedicated, highly structured galleries for the brand's signature items, allowing shoppers to easily explore the hand-dyed collections.Advanced Sibling Architecture: Multi-variant product limitations have been eliminated. Shoppers can now browse distinct, technique-specific styles-such as Indigo Blue Geometric Shibori and Sea Glass Ice Dye-as standalone visual experiences.Omnichannel & AI Search Readiness: The underlying catalog has been re-engineered with semantic data structuring, ensuring the brand's artisan kitchen tea towels and table linens are fully optimized for discovery across search engines, Pinterest's visual discovery engine, and emerging Agentic AI storefronts."Moving to our own dedicated platform allows us to tell the story behind every piece," said Kristin Dabols, creative force behind Kilo Delta Designs. "Whether it is a complex shibori fold or an organic ice dye, the new architecture showcases the distinct personality of our textiles in a way that simply wasn't possible on a crowded marketplace."To explore the new digital storefront and shop the latest hand-dyed favorites, visit kilodeltadesigns.About Kilo Delta DesignsBased in Wisconsin, Kilo Delta Designs is an artisanal textile studio specializing in modern, hand-dyed home decor and accessories. Utilizing techniques ranging from traditional Japanese shibori to dynamic ice dyeing, the brand creates one-of-a-kind kitchen linens, baby swaddles, and wearable art for the modern home.About Data As A ProductData As A Product is a specialized technology advisory firm focused on digital transformation, AI governance, and strategic data architecture. The firm partners with organizations to modernize their data ecosystems, ensuring compliance, operational efficiency, and readiness for next-generation AI integrations.

Eric Dabols

Data As A Product, LLC

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Data As A Product Launches AI-Ready E-Commerce Platform for Kilo Delta Designs News Provided By Data As A Product, LLC September 28, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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