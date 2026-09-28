ICTC Launches Canada-Europe Digital Economy Bridge To Connect Canada To New Markets, Partnerships, And Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative will connect Canadian businesses, researchers, talent, and institutions with European markets, expertise, investment, and partnerships

OTTAWA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) today announced the launch of its Canada-Europe Digital Economy Bridge to help Canadian businesses, researchers, workers, and institutions build stronger connections within Europe.

The initiative builds on several years of ICTC's Canada-Europe engagement and comes at a time of growing cooperation between Canada and the European Union. It will focus on translating this cooperation into practical opportunities for Canada by creating and strengthening pathways and partnerships with Europe to address shared economic priorities, including enhancing productivity, competitiveness, commercialization, adoption of emerging technologies, innovation, research collaboration, talent development, and market and investment access.

“This is about creating more opportunities for Canada,” said Namir Anani, President and CEO of ICTC.“Canada and Europe are entering an important new phase in their relationship, with the digital economy at the centre of significant shared opportunities, and Canadian companies, researchers, workers, and institutions increasingly needing direct connections to international markets, expertise and partnerships. Having a presence in Brussels will allow ICTC to build those connections on the ground and bring the resulting opportunities back to Canada while creating two-way relationships that strengthen productivity, responsible innovation, skills development, and sustainable economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic.”

ICTC will establish a permanent presence in Brussels in early 2027, complementing its work in Canada and expanding its capacity to support Canadian organizations internationally. The initiative will focus on:



Artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies;

Cybersecurity and digital infrastructure;

Digital adoption and productivity;

Economic and labour-market intelligence;

Independent research and policy analysis;

Skills and workforce development;

Investment and market connections; and International research and innovation partnerships.



“ICTC's Canada-Europe Digital Economy Bridge represents an important evolution of the organization's longstanding mandate to strengthen Canada's digital advantage in a changing global economy,” said Janet Lin, Chair of ICTC's Board of Directors.“For more than three decades, ICTC has helped Canadian businesses, workers, researchers, educators, and policymakers understand and respond to technological change. Establishing a permanent presence in Brussels will extend that work by connecting Canadian stakeholders more directly with European expertise, investment, research, and innovation networks. It will also enable ICTC to bring valuable international intelligence and relationships back to Canada, supporting the informed decisions, skilled workforce, and productive partnerships our economy will require in the years ahead.” The initiative builds on ICTC's established international partnerships and activities. These include research collaborations with the European AI, Data and Robotics Association (Adra); a June 2026 EU–Canada dialogue, convened with the Delegation of the European Union to Canada, on AI adoption, productivity, skills, infrastructure, and market access; presentations at the Science Summit alongside the United Nations General Assembly; and engagements with the International Telecommunication Union.

The initiative's next phase will begin in Brussels on November 16, 2026, when Anani participates in the annual DIGITAL SME Summit, hosted at the European Economic and Social Committee. He will join representatives from the European Commission, European Parliament, and international organizations for a discussion on expanding global connections and market opportunities for technology companies and small and medium-sized enterprises. In early 2027, ICTC also plans to convene Canadian and European leaders in Brussels for a high-level dialogue on the future of the digital economy. The gathering will bring together representatives from industry, government, research, and education, as well as emerging leaders, to identify practical opportunities for cooperation in technology, AI, talent and skills, investment, productivity, and innovation.

Firmly rooted in its Canadian mandate, ICTC's Canada–Europe Digital Economy Bridge will give Canadian organizations greater access to the relationships, knowledge, and opportunities they need to compete and prosper in a rapidly evolving global digital economy.

About ICTC

The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) is a neutral, not-for-profit national centre of expertise with the mission of strengthening Canada's digital advantage in the global economy. For over 30 years, ICTC has delivered forward-looking research, practical policy advice, and capacity-building solutions for individuals and businesses. The organization's goal is to ensure that technology is utilized to drive economic growth and innovation and that Canada's workforce remains competitive on a global scale.

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