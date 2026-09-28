Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM On 28 September 2023, Milena Mondini De Focatiis (Chief Executive Officer) was awarded 90,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 84,996 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Milena Mondini De Focatiis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 84,996 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

39,950 shares were sold to cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 45,046 have been retained. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 39,950 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 28 September 2023, Rachel Lewis (Chief Financial Officer) was awarded 9,250 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 8,818 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Rachel Lewis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 8,818 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

6,481 shares were sold. Part of the proceeds of this sale will cover personal tax and national insurance liabilities and 2,337 have been retained. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 6,481 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 28 September 2023, Scott Cargill (Deputy CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 21,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 19,691 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Scott Cargill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 19,691 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

19,691 shares were sold. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 19,691 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 28 September 2023, Costantino Moretti (Head of International Insurance) was awarded 22,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 20,629 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Costantino Moretti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of International/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 20,629 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. 20,629 shares were sold. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 20,629 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 28 September 2023, Alistair Hargreaves (CEO UK Insurance) was awarded 20,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 19,066 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Alistair Hargreaves 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO UK Insurance/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 19,066 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

19,066 shares were sold. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 19,066 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.

On 28 September 2023, Keith Davies (Chief Risk Officer) was awarded 15,000 shares under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme. The award was subject to the Company's performance conditions from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025 and 14,299 shares vested on 28 September 2026.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA) a) Name Keith Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Admiral Group plc b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 14,299 shares awarded under the Company's Discretionary Free Share Scheme.

14,299 shares were sold. c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £36.26 14,299 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated value Price N/A e) Date of the transaction The sale of shares took place as part of a large batch of shares sold by the Employee Benefit Trust on the 28 September 2026. f) Place of the transaction Sale of shares took place by way of private auction.



