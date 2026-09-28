Morris Injury Law Founder Scott Morris Receives National Bar Association Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Morris Injury Law founder Scott Morris received the Hon. A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr. Memorial Award from the National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morris Injury Law is sharing news that founding attorney Scott Morris has received the Hon. A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr. Memorial Award from the National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. The award is presented to attorneys who have shown leadership and made meaningful contributions to the legal profession.

Morris received the award at the 38th Annual Junius W. Williams Awards Luncheon on July 27, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. The luncheon took place during the 101st National Bar Association Convention, which brought together attorneys, judges, and law students from across the country.

The National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division is made up of members who are under 40 years old or who were admitted to practice law within the past ten years, whichever includes more attorneys. The division recognizes younger lawyers who have taken on leadership roles within their communities and the profession.

"Being recognized by the National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division means a great deal to me. This work has always been about showing up for people in Nevada when they need someone in their corner, and this award reminds me why that work matters," said Scott Morris, founder of Morris Injury Law.

Awards like this one often reflect years of work that happens outside the courtroom, including mentorship, community involvement, and steady advocacy for clients. Morris Injury Law notes that this kind of recognition can also serve as a reminder that personal injury law, at its core, is about standing beside people during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

The Hon. A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr. Memorial Award is named for the late federal judge and civil rights advocate whose career shaped decades of legal thought on fairness and equal treatment under the law.

About Morris Injury Law

Morris Injury Law is a personal injury law firm representing individuals involved in accidents throughout Nevada. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car accidents, rideshare accidents, and premises liability claims.

For more information about the firm, visit .

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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Morris Injury Law Founder Scott Morris Receives National Bar Association Award News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency September 28, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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