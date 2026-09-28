Fabric brings its experience transformation and AI expertise to Anthropic's enterprise partner network.

- Keith Pine - Managing PartnerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fabric today announced it is officially part of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.Fabric helps organizations thoughtfully deploy Claude to create better experiences for customers and employees. Taking a holistic view of how work gets done, Fabric helps leaders determine where people bring judgment, empathy and expertise, where AI can take on or support tasks, and how they can work together effectively. The goal is to apply Claude in ways that improve experiences and deliver practical business value.This approach aligns with Anthropic's goal for the Claude Partner Network: helping enterprises identify where Claude can be valuable and put it to work in their organizations.“Joining the Claude Partner Network is a natural fit for Fabric,” said Keith Pine, Managing Partner and co-founder of Fabric.“We've built our business around transforming customer, employee and patient experiences. Bringing Claude into that work gives us another way to help organizations rethink how work gets done and create better experiences for all.”Fabric's Claude services include enterprise AI strategy, workflow transformation, agentic workflow and knowledge system design, and the governance and operating models needed to support responsible adoption.Learn more about Fabric's Claude services at fabric/partners/claude.About FabricFabric is a consulting firm specializing in customer, employee, patient and digital experience transformation. The firm helps organizations understand where experiences break down, what needs to improve, and how to build practical solutions that work better for the people they serve.

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Fabric Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network News Provided By Fabric Experience Inc September 28, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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