The Energy And Utilities Consulting Market Is Projected To Grow To $19.88 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Increasing Industry

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Energy and Utilities Consulting Market share

The Business Research Company's Energy and Utilities Consulting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The energy and utilities consulting sector has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving industry demands and technological advancements. As the global focus shifts toward sustainable energy and smarter infrastructure, this market is positioned for notable expansion. Here is a detailed overview of the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and important trends shaping the future of energy and utilities consulting.

Energy and Utilities Consulting Market Size and Forecast to 2026

The market for energy and utilities consulting has steadily increased, reaching $12.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $13.8 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the recent period has been fueled by the rising complexity of energy regulations, expanding investments in renewable energy projects, growing demand for operational efficiency improvements, ongoing development of utility infrastructure, and a stronger focus on managing energy costs effectively.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $19.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6%. Factors underpinning this forecast include a rising need for energy transition strategies, increasing uptake of smart grid consulting services, heightened demand for sustainability and net zero advisory support, broad digital transformation initiatives within utilities, and growing requirements for energy risk management solutions. Key trends anticipated during this period are the surge in energy transition and decarbonization consulting, enhanced emphasis on utility operational efficiency and cost reduction, widespread adoption of strategic advice for integrating renewable energy, expansion of regulatory compliance and energy policy consulting, as well as a stronger focus on infrastructure modernization and asset performance enhancement.

Understanding Energy and Utilities Consulting and Its Scope

Energy and utilities consulting involves providing expert advisory services to organizations for planning, optimizing, and transforming energy generation, distribution, and consumption systems. These services span strategic, technical, operational, and regulatory domains with the goal of boosting efficiency, ensuring compliance, facilitating sustainability transitions, and integrating emerging technologies like renewable energy, smart grids, and decentralized systems. Ultimately, the focus is on improving performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness across energy and utility operations.

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Renewable Energy Expansion as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling growth in energy and utilities consulting is the rapid expansion of renewable energy projects. These projects utilize naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and biomass to generate electricity with lower environmental impact. The growing global demand for clean energy, driven by governments and industries transitioning away from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals, is accelerating this expansion. Consulting services play a critical role by offering expertise in project feasibility, regulatory compliance, grid integration, infrastructure planning, and investment optimization. This assistance helps developers and utilities deploy renewable energy assets efficiently while managing technical and financial risks. For instance, in March 2024, the Renewables 2024 Global Status Report by REN21 highlighted that companies worldwide signed renewable energy procurement contracts totaling 46 GW of solar and wind capacity in 2023, marking a 30% increase compared to 2022, underscoring the strong momentum in renewables driving consulting demand.

Smart Grid Adoption Boosts Market Growth Through Enhanced Monitoring Needs

Another significant driver for the energy and utilities consulting market is the increasing implementation of smart grid technologies. These advanced electrical grid systems utilize digital communication, automation, sensors, and data analytics to improve electricity generation, distribution, and consumption efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. The adoption of smart grids is crucial for integrating renewable energy sources, as their intermittent nature requires sophisticated monitoring and control systems to maintain grid stability and balance supply with demand. Consulting firms support this transition by assisting utilities in designing, implementing, and optimizing digital infrastructure that combines renewables, enhances real-time monitoring and automation, improves grid reliability, and addresses challenges such as interoperability, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity. For example, a March 2024 report from GOV revealed that by the end of 2023, there were 34.8 million smart and advanced meters installed in homes and small businesses across Great Britain, representing 61% of all meters, with 30.8 million (54% of all meters) operating in smart mode. This widespread adoption of smart meters highlights the growing importance of smart grid consulting in the market's growth.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in Energy and Utilities Consulting

In 2025, North America dominated the energy and utilities consulting market as the largest regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report comprehensively covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market dynamics and regional opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Energy and Utilities Consulting Market is Projected to Grow to $19.88 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Increasing Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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