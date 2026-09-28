Aviation Week By Informa's MRO Europe 2026: Driving Innovation And Collaboration In Aviation Maintenance

Aviation Week by Informa's MRO Europe

The annual event will be held in Amsterdam, October 27-29

- Helen Curl, Vice President of Events, Aviation WeekNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week by Informa 's MRO Europe 2026: Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Aviation MaintenanceThe annual event will be held in Amsterdam, October 27-29Aviation Week by Informa's MRO Europe (#MROE) is set to return to Amsterdam's RAI from October 27-29, bringing over 12,000 attendees from across the globe for Europe's largest aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) event.At the heart of MRO Europe is its exhibition hall, which features over 600 exhibitors representing a diverse range of industries and products that drive the MRO sector forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore solutions from aircraft and engine OEMs, MRO providers, parts distributors, supply chain experts, cabin interiors specialists, ground support equipment (GSE) providers, tooling manufacturers, AI innovators, test equipment suppliers, automation software developers, and many more.This robust marketplace will showcase the latest technology, products, and services designed to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the aviation maintenance ecosystem.Complementing the exhibition is the Go Live! Theater, sponsored by BAE Systems, where attendees can access complimentary sessions addressing key topics such as applying AI into borescope inspections, digital solutions for engine MRO, pathways to greener aviation, and turning aircraft data into smarter maintenance decisions.Running October 27-28, the conference will feature expert-driven sessions and fireside chats. Highlights include the Keynote Fireside Chat with Chris Raymond, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, who will discuss the evolution of the aftermarket in Europe, and the Annual Fleet and MRO Forecast presented by Daniel Williams, Director of Fleet Data Services for Aviation Week.Panels will feature speakers from Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, Turkish Technic, Embraer, and more, covering topics such as workforce evolution, strategic procurement and supply chain resilience, and transforming MRO into a financial asset through circular and sustainable practices.Networking will be a key focus of MRO Europe, with numerous networking lounges onsite providing opportunities for professionals to connect and collaborate. Pre-event networking is also available via the event app, sponsored by Aerospheres, allowing attendees to pre-book meetings to take place onsite. Dedicated meet-ups, including Wing Women and Rising Stars, will foster connections among professionals with shared interests and experiences, further enhancing the event's collaborative atmosphere.“We are thrilled to return to Amsterdam, a hub for global aviation, and anticipate record-breaking attendance this year,” said Helen Curl, Vice President of Events, Aviation Week.“MRO Europe is the premier gathering for Europe's aviation maintenance community, providing a vital platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive innovation in MRO.”MRO Europe is supported by Platinum Sponsors including AerCap Materials, Delta TechOps, DP World, Embraer, Executive Jet Support, General MRO Aerospace, Inc., HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, RTX, Setna, StandardAero, and Turkish TechnicFor registration, the full agenda, and additional information, visit the MRO Europe website.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

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