Ndau To REVO Conversion Window Closes October 31, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ndau holders who have not yet converted must complete the process before the deadline. The ndau blockchain will be permanently shut down after October 31, 2026.Delaware, USA, September 28th, 2026.Oneiro NA, Inc. today issued an announcement to all ndau holders. The conversion window for ndau to REVO closes on October 31, 2026. After that date the ndau blockchain will be permanently shut down. Holders who have not converted should begin the process now.On April 9, 2026, ndau holders approved the conversion of ndau to REVO. The vote passed with 2,554,768.73026 votes in favor and zero against. REVO is the native token of Revolution Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built with ZK rollup technology on zkStack. The conversion rate is fixed at 1 ndau to 6.872 REVO.Key Dates.April 9, 2026: Conversion vote approved..April 12, 2026: ndau transfers and Ecosystem Alignment Incentive (EAI) ended. All ndau balances were fixed as of this date..October 31, 2026: Conversion window closes..After October 31, 2026: The ndau blockchain will be permanently shut down.How to Convert1.Register at . A Revolution Network wallet is created for you automatically. Your REVO will be sent to this wallet.2.Open your ndau wallet app. For each ndau account you own, select "View Account Details" and take a screenshot of that screen.3.Email all screenshots as attachments to.... Include your Amped username and your full legal name.4.Once your information is verified, you will receive a DocuSign Conversion Agreement by email. Review and sign it.5.Your REVO arrives in your Revolution Network wallet at the fixed rate of 1 ndau to 6.872 REVO.Your ndau balance as of April 12, 2026 is the basis for your conversion. Full instructions are at ."Every ndau holder should know about this deadline," said a spokesperson for Oneiro NA, Inc. "We are issuing this release to help us reach anyone who missed the original email announcement. The window is open until October 31."Protect Your ConversionOneiro communicates about the conversion only through its official support system. Oneiro will never ask for your recovery phrase or private keys. Oneiro will never ask you to transfer your REVO to another wallet. There is no legitimate ndau to REVO conversion through any third party website, Telegram bot, social media account, or other service. Use only the official links listed in this release.Official Links.Conversion information:.Conversion instructions:.Conversion terms: /conversion-terms.Knowledge base: /knowledge-base.AmpedBio registration:.Conversion support:....Revolution Network:About Revolution NetworkRevolution Network is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built on zkStack. It provides a high throughput, low cost environment for the creator economy and the tokenization of real world assets. Its programmable staking allows users to build and take part in onchain communities.About AmpedBioAmpedBio is the first application on Revolution Network. It is a link in bio platform that lets creators build and manage their communities onchain. Creating an AmpedBio account sets up a Revolution Network wallet.Important InformationThis release is for information only. It is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any token or security. Nothing in this release is investment, legal, or tax advice. Testnet REVO is not currently tradable against USDT, USDC, ETH, or any other asset. REVO and related software, products, and services are not available in Prohibited Jurisdictions. Conversion is subject to the Conversion Terms at /conversion-terms and a signed Conversion Agreement.Contact:...ENDS ###

Ciaran Hynes

Oneiro NA Inc.

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ndau to REVO Conversion Window Closes October 31, 2026 News Provided By Oneiro NA Inc. September 28, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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