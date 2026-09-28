Participate In India's Culture, Sports And Music Without Being Limited To Mobile Phones: Nitin Nabin Tells Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Monday advised the younger generation in West Bengal to participate in programmes associated with the Indian culture, traditions, sports and music without being limited to their mobile phones.

"A section of the young generation these days are too much addicted to their mobile phone. However, I strongly believe that the young generation understands the difference between 'reel' and 'real'. They understand the difference between what is right and what is wrong. West Bengal is a state where many things can be found together. The DNA of the people here has sports, literature and art all together. We have to rely on the New Education Policy, 2020. Hence, I urge the young generation in the state to participate in programmes associated with the Indian culture, traditions, sports and music without being limited to your mobile phones," Nabin said at a programme on his interaction with a section of youths from the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP President also urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to introduce art, culture and sports as additional subject in the school syllabus.

"I will request the Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) to introduce a system where separate marks would be allotted for additional papers with arts, culture and sports as subjects. If that is done, students' interests in these subjects will increase right from their school days," Nabin said.

The BJP President was on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Sunday.

His schedule on Sunday was mainly restricted to meetings with the state BJP leadership with focus on how to strengthen the party's organisational base in the state as well as how to develop a three-way collaboration between the party's organisation, BJP's elected public representatives in the state, and the state government.

However, on Monday, Nabin's schedule was mainly apolitical.

Earlier, he attended a programme christened 'Angan Milan Sewa', where he addressed the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers in the state, who are popularly known as Anganwadi workers.

Later, the BJP President addressed a section of young generation in the state.