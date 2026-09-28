Union Savings Bank Celebrates 122 Years Of Service

- Scott Hopf, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1904, Union Savings Bank has spent more than a century serving customers, supporting homeownership, and building lasting relationships throughout the region.

Union Savings Bank proudly celebrates 122 years of service, marking more than a century of helping customers pursue their financial goals. Founded in 1904 with roots in Loveland, Ohio, and headquartered in Cincinnati since 1989, the bank has grown from a small savings institution into a regional community bank serving customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

For generations, Union Savings Bank has combined personalized service with relationship-based banking to help individuals, families, and communities thrive. While the banking industry has changed dramatically over the past century, the bank's commitment to serving customers and building long-term relationships has remained constant.

Residential mortgage lending has long been a significant focus of Union Savings Bank's business. Through changing economic cycles and housing markets, the bank has helped individuals and families purchase homes, refinance mortgages, and pursue homeownership goals across the communities it serves.

The bank entered a new era of growth during the 1980s under the leadership of Louis Beck and Harry Yeaggy. Over the decades that followed, Union Savings Bank expanded its presence throughout the region while continuing to emphasize customer service, community involvement, and long-term relationships.

Today, Union Savings Bank serves customers through branches and lending offices across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. The bank continues to provide personal banking and lending services while maintaining the values that have guided the institution for more than 120 years.

Union Savings Bank offers a full range of personal banking services designed to meet the needs of today's consumers while maintaining the personal service and accessibility that distinguish community banks from larger financial institutions. From everyday banking needs to long-term financial goals, the bank remains focused on helping customers build strong financial futures.

For more information, visit: /

Founded in 1904 with roots in Loveland, Ohio, and headquartered in Cincinnati since 1989, Union Savings Bank is a community bank serving customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. The bank provides personal banking and lending services, with residential mortgage lending serving as a significant focus of its business. Through relationship-based banking and personalized service, Union Savings Bank has helped customers pursue their financial goals for more than 120 years.

Member FDIC

Scott Hopf

Union Savings Bank

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Union Savings Bank Celebrates 122 Years of Service News Provided By Local Business Press September 28, 2026, 15:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.