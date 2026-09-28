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VALLOUREC : Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Comprising The Share Capital


2026-09-28 11:31:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of € 5,343,314.40
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, September 28th, 2026

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number
of outstanding shares		 Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) Net total number
of voting rights (2)
31 August 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 269 153
31 July 2026 267 165 720 265 886 457 265 002 653
30 June 2026 238 699 859 237 400 546 231 446 001
31 May 2026 238 699 838 237 338 263 232 248 560
30 April 2026 238 699 838 234 651 591 229 560 849
31 March 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 229 261 460
28 February 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 232 314 985
31 January 2026 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 232 710
31 December 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 228 327
30 November 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 234 225 557
31 October 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 233 983 587
30 September 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 233 895 369
31 August 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 880 662
31 July 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 584 162
30 June 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 321 151
31 May 2025 238 362 191 234 359 146 234 059 146
30 April 2025 238 358 136 234 253 093 234 253 093
31 March 2025 238 139 535 234 034 492 234 034 492
28 February 2025 238 084 623 233 993 941 233 993 941
31 January 2025 238 084 623 233 966 259 233 966 259
31 December 2024 238 084 623 233 917 225 233 917 225
30 November 2024 238 052 129 231 123 100 231 123 100
31 October 2024 238 052 129 231 051 893 231 051 893
30 September 2024 237 784 309 230 304 541 230 304 541
31 August 2024 237 784 309 230 244 702 230 244 702
31 July 2024 237 784 309 229 947 719 229 947 719
30 June 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
31 May 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
30 April 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
31 March 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
29 February 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
31 January 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
31 December 2023 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402
30 November 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301
31 October 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301
30 September 2023 236 635 229 229 240 471 229 132 803
31 August 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803
31 July 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803
30 June 2023 235 532 187 229 240 471 229 132 803
31 May 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 April 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 March 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
28 February 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 January 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 December 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 November 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
31 October 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116
30 September 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
31 August 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
31 July 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545
30 June 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 502
31 May 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 April 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 March 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
28 February 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 January 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 December 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 November 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 October 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
30 September 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 August 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763
31 July 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 714 160

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights“exercisable at a Shareholders' Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under“Regulated information”:

Attachment

  • 2026_09_28_Monthly information voting right

MENAFN28092026004107003653ID1111727315



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