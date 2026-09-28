Binance Equips Users In Guinea With The Knowledge To Spot Scams And Navigate Crypto With Confidence

Binance ( ), the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, is sharing simple, practical guidance to help people in Guinea recognise common scams and explore digital assets with confidence.

As digital finance continues to evolve across Africa, more people are looking at crypto as a way to save, send and manage money. Binance believes that education is the first line of protection - giving people the tools to make informed decisions before they take their first step.

Why this matters in Guinea

For many in Guinea, crypto is still new. That makes it a target for scammers who exploit unfamiliarity. One of the most common threats is the Ponzi scheme which is an arrangement where money from new participants pays earlier participants, creating the appearance of profit. These schemes are not unique to crypto; they appear across many industries. But learning to recognise them protects people far beyond digital assets.

There are simple signs to look out for:



A promise of guaranteed or unusually high returns for little or no risk

Pressure to act immediately or warnings that an opportunity will disappear

An offer where nobody can clearly explain how the returns are generated Earning that depends on recruiting other people into the investment

Verified platforms are transparent about how they work and never rush a decision.

Free education for every level

Binance Academy ( ) gives people a place to learn these fundamentals for free, with lessons on cryptocurrency, blockchain, security and responsible use of digital assets written in plain language for people at every level. Binance Academy has helped millions of learners around the world build their knowledge before taking their first step into crypto. It forms part of a wider set of tools Binance offers to help people use digital assets safely.

"Every day we see how a small piece of knowledge changes the way someone approaches crypto," says AD Wondje, Marketing Manager for Francophone Africa at Binance. "Understanding how a Ponzi scheme works and knowing the signs to look for gives people real control over their financial decisions."

Practical habits that protect

Education works alongside a few practical habits:



Take time to research the person, platform, or investment being offered - and verify details through reliable, official sources

Ask how returns are generated. An unclear answer is a reason to pause

Keep passwords, PINs and account recovery details private - even from someone claiming to represent a company Most importantly: stop and check before sending money on any platform

"Trust is built by ensuring people stay informed," adds Wondje. "That is why we invest in education alongside our products, so that people in Guinea can explore crypto at their own pace and with the confidence that comes from understanding it."

A commitment to safety Globally and across Africa

Binance continues to focus on security, compliance, and user protection - investing around $300 million a year in compliance globally, with nearly 1 in 4 employees dedicated to keeping users safe. To date, Binance has supported global authorities across 313,653 law-enforcement requests, helping strengthen trust and accountability throughout the digital asset ecosystem. By working closely with regulators and industry partners, Binance is helping set a high standard for responsible crypto use across Africa.

Binance encourages anyone exploring digital assets for the first time to start with the basics - ask questions, verify before sending money and learn at your own pace. Free lessons are available through Binance Academy and more information on Binance products is available on their blog.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Binance.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

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