India And Poland Focus On Operationalising Joint Action Plan 2024-28

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India and Poland on Monday discussed further strengthening institutional, defence and defence industrial cooperation and operationalising the 2024–2028 Joint Action Plan. The discussions were held as Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar and Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka co-chaired the India-Poland Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence stated.

“The India–Poland Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar and Poland's Secretary of State and Deputy Minister Ms Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka in New Delhi on 28 September 2026. The meeting focused on operationalising the Joint Action Plan (2024–2028) and further strengthening institutional, defence and defence industrial cooperation between India and Poland,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

On September 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28 during their meeting in Warsaw.

“This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland's support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war,” he added.

During his visit to the European nation, EAM Jaishankar also called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, and held talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

–IANS

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