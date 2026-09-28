AIMIM Appoints New General Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Syed Abdul Hussain Anwar has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday appointed the senior leader to the key post, vacant since the demise of Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri in February 2026.

The AIMIM also announced appointments to key organisational positions within the party organisation.

Asaduddin Owaisi appointed Syed Mushtaq Ahmed as Joint Secretary, and Mohsin Balala as Treasurer. Abu Talha Amjed has been assigned to assist Samad Bin Abbad in party organisational matters. The appointments take effect immediately, said a party release.

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Monday distributed "All-in-One" study material among 1,700 Class 10 Urdu Medium students of Hyderabad City. The initiative has been undertaken through the Majlis Charities Educational and Relief Trust.

The initiative was started in 2005 by the late AIMIM President and former Member of Parliament, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, with the objective of providing educational assistance and support to students.

Every year, educational assistance is provided to students, including long books, school bags, guide sets for Classes 6 to 9, and support towards SSC examination fees.

As part of this year's educational assistance programme, 8,000 'All-in-One' study materials are being distributed across Telangana, in addition to 11,000 educational kits distributed during the month of July. The total expenditure on this year's educational assistance programme is approximately Rs 65 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been weakened since the Modi government came to power, and expressed concern over reductions and discontinuation of various scholarship and educational support programmes for minority students.

He said that government data indicates significant changes in allocations and expenditure under various minority scholarship schemes, which, according to him, have affected educational assistance available to minority students.

The AIMIM chief also appealed to voters who have received notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to respond within the prescribed process and submit the required documents.

He urged voters whose names have been excluded or marked as“shifted” or "death" in the electoral roll to take the necessary steps through the prescribed Election Commission process to ensure that their names are correctly included in the electoral roll.

He further advised eligible citizens to use the Election Commission's voter services portal for SIR-related submissions and, where applicable, Form 6 for new voter registration.