The AI Visibility Playbook

The guide by PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg runs to more than 200 pages and shows companies how to build AI visibility in Google, ChatGPT and other AI search engines

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Syntharis Group has made The AI Visibility Playbook, written by its founder PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg, available as a free download at . The Dubai consultancy advises companies on AI visibility, and the book collects the methods its team uses with clients. On more than 200 pages it explains how a business gets found, trusted and cited by Google, ChatGPT, Perplexity and other AI search engines, using a combination of search engine optimization and Generative Engine Optimization, SEO and GEO for short.The timing is no accident. For more and more searches, the answer now sits on the results page itself. Research by SparkToro based on Similarweb clickstream data shows that 68 percent of US Google searches in the first four months of 2026 ended without a click to any website. An earlier measurement from a different data panel had put the figure at about 60 percent in 2024. The Pew Research Center, looking at the browsing data of 900 US adults, found that people clicked a regular search result in 8 percent of visits when a Google AI summary appeared and in 15 percent when none did. The links inside those summaries were clicked in roughly 1 percent of visits.'For twenty years the goal was a spot on page one,' said PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg, founder and CEO of Syntharis Group. 'Now a buyer often reads one machine-written answer that names three or four companies. If your company is not in it, you rarely find out, because no report shows a visit that never happened. Most small and mid-sized firms have never checked what ChatGPT or Google's AI says about them. That is why we are giving the book away.'Scharfenberg does not sell GEO as a bag of tricks. He treats it as a measurement habit: write down the questions buyers really ask, check how AI systems answer them, fix the evidence behind the weak spots and ask the same questions again a month later. The book also marks how solid each piece of advice is. Some of it rests on official search engine documentation, some on credible industry studies, and some is labeled as promising but not yet proven.The 14 chapters start with the basics of SEO and move on to entity optimization, content that AI systems can quote, third-party evidence, AI reputation management and measurement. Ten case studies cover local businesses, SaaS, healthcare, hotels, universities, financial services and other sectors. The appendices hold a twelve-month roadmap, audit and monitoring templates, a list of 500 sources that AI systems cite often, 50 SEO and GEO tools, 50 monitoring prompts and 100 prompts for AI visibility work.The book is written for founders, marketing and SEO leads, and the agencies that advise them. Syntharis Group uses the same frameworks in its AI visibility consulting. There it helps companies find out how AI search engines describe them today, clean up their company data across the web, build independent proof and track citations in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Google's AI Overviews.The AI Visibility Playbook can be downloaded free of charge at

Oliver Scharfenberg

Syntharis Group FZCO

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Syntharis Group Offers Free AI Visibility Playbook on SEO and GEO News Provided By Quality Standardization and Certification LLC September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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