SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana Chief Justices As Apex Court Judges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as judges of the apex court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2026 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Mrs. Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat (PHC: Allahabad) (ii) Mr. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi (PHC: Allahabad) (iii) Mr. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana (PHC: Jharkhand)," read the SC Collegium's statement published on the apex court's official website.

Born on April 30, 1966, Justice Agarwal was initially appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011. She became Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on July 23, 2023.

Born on June 16, 1965, Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a puisne Judge of the Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011 and became a permanent Judge on August 6, 2013. He became the Senior Judge of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on March 28, 2023. Justice Upadhyaya was appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and took the oath on July 29, 2023. He was subsequently transferred as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and took the oath of office on January 21, 2025.

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Singh was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012 and was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on January 16, 2014. Justice Singh served as Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from December 20, 2022, to February 19, 2023. He took the oath as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 17, 2023, and was subsequently transferred as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, where he took the oath on July 19, 2025.