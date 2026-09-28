GTH RISE LAUNCHES FROM SINGAPORE TO BUILD A REGIONAL NETWORK FOR SOUTHEAST ASIAN ENTREPRENEURS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GlobalTech Horizons Asia Introduces an Entrepreneur-First Platform Bringing Founders, Business Communities and Capital Partners Closer Together

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) has launched GTH Rise (gthrise.com), a Singapore-anchored digital platform designed to give Southeast Asian entrepreneurs greater visibility, stronger regional connections and opportunities to engage with business communities and capital partners across ASEAN.







GTH-Asia Regional Director Jack Yang of Singapore with Hannah Banzales, the 18-year-old Filipino entrepreneur behind the original GTH Rise concept. Photo: GlobalTech Horizons Asia

The idea behind GTH Rise began not in a boardroom, but in a small operating space in the Philippines.

There, Hannah Banzales, an 18-year-old Filipino entrepreneur, brought a proposal to GTH-Asia Regional Director Jack Yang: entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia needed a more direct way to gain visibility, share what they were building, and connect with people who could potentially support their growth.

What began as a proposal from a young entrepreneur evolved into GTH Rise.



B uilding Visibility Before Capital

Across Southeast Asia, entrepreneurs and small businesses continue to face challenges accessing financing, networks and the right business connections.

For many early-stage entrepreneurs, however, the challenge begins even before funding.

They first need to be seen, understood and given an opportunity to tell their story.

GTH Rise was developed around that principle.

Rather than beginning as a transactional investment platform, the first release focuses on creating a structured regional community where entrepreneurs can establish their presence and capital partners can discover businesses across Southeast Asia.

Entrepreneurs can create verified profiles, introduce their businesses, document their business journey through a structured community feed and participate in a searchable knowledge base centred around real operating questions.

Capital partners can participate as observers, explore entrepreneurs through a Discover directory filtered by areas such as industry, geography and business stage, follow their progress and initiate private conversations where appropriate.

No investment funds are collected, held or transacted through GTH Rise in its current release.

The platform is intended to build the underlying community, business information and relationships first, with additional capabilities to be introduced progressively as the ecosystem develops.



From a Small Idea to a Regional Platform

For GTH-Asia, the project reflects a wider belief that entrepreneurship across Southeast Asia should not be constrained by geography.

“Southeast Asia does not lack ambition. What many entrepreneurs lack is visibility, access and the right connections,” said Jack Yang, Regional Director of GTH-Asia.

“GTH Rise exists to give entrepreneurs across the region a place to be seen, to share what they are building and to connect with people who may be able to help them grow.”

Hannah said the idea grew from watching entrepreneurs around her struggle to gain visibility and access to opportunities.

“We started with a simple belief: big dreams should not be limited by a lack of access or opportunity,” said Hannah Banzales.

“There are entrepreneurs everywhere with ideas, determination and the willingness to work, but sometimes they simply don't know where to go next. Dreamers should be able to dream big, and GTH Rise is being built by people who believe in giving them that opportunity.”









From concept to platform: The GTH Rise team working together on the platform's first release, transforming an entrepreneur-led idea into a regional digital community for Southeast Asia. Photo: GlobalTech Horizons Asia



Built Entrepreneur-First

The first version of GTH Rise has deliberately been designed around the entrepreneur rather than around individual investment products.

Business profiles provide entrepreneurs with a structured way to present who they are, what they are building, the stage of their business and their progress over time.

The community feed allows entrepreneurs to share milestones, challenges and updates, while the knowledge component is intended to encourage entrepreneurs to learn from real questions and experiences across the community.

Verification, staff moderation and content controls are incorporated into the platform to support the development of a credible regional business community.

For capital partners, the platform provides a way to discover entrepreneurs before deciding whether to begin a conversation.

This creates a different starting point for business relationships: rather than encountering an entrepreneur only at the moment they are seeking capital, participants can potentially observe the entrepreneur's development, business milestones and journey over time.

Starting in Southeast Asia

GTH Rise launches from Singapore with an initial focus on entrepreneurs across Southeast Asia.

The platform forms part of GTH-Asia's wider regional activities and relationships across markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

GTH-Asia expects GTH Rise to develop progressively as more entrepreneurs, business communities and capital partners participate in the ecosystem.

Future releases are expected to introduce additional tools and capabilities supporting entrepreneurs throughout different stages of building and growing their businesses.

“This is only the beginning,” Yang said.

“We don't want GTH Rise to simply be somewhere an entrepreneur visits when they need something. Our longer-term ambition is to build something that can stay with an entrepreneur throughout the journey of building a company.”



About GTH Rise

GTH Rise is a Singapore-anchored community and business discovery platform for Southeast Asian entrepreneurs.

The platform enables entrepreneurs to build verified profiles, share their business journeys, participate in a regional business community and connect with relevant business and capital networks.

In its current release, GTH Rise does not collect, hold or manage investment funds through the platform and does not facilitate investment transactions.

For more information, visit gthrise.com.

About GlobalTech Horizons Asia

GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia) is a Singapore-based business consultancy focused on business growth, regional expansion and strategic opportunities across Southeast Asia.

Through its regional network and operating relationships, GTH-Asia works with businesses and partners across Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other ASEAN markets.

Important Notice

This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to buy, subscribe for or invest in any securities or investment product.

GTH Rise's current platform facilitates business discovery, community interaction and introductions only. GTH Rise does not collect, hold or manage investment funds through the platform, and no returns, allocations or participation are promised or implied.

Users are responsible for conducting their own independent due diligence and obtaining appropriate professional advice before making any business or investment decision.

For more information, visit gth-asia.com.







GTH Rise Logo

About GlobalTech Horizons Asia (GTH-Asia)

GTH-Asia is a leading business consultancy firm dedicated to empowering companies with strategic solutions that drive growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion. With a strong presence across Asia, we specialize in helping businesses navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize their capital structures, and unlock new opportunities in emerging markets. At GTH-Asia, we provide tailored business advisory services that cater to the unique needs of enterprises, from SMEs to large corporations, ensuring they have the right strategies, resources, and insights to scale effectively. Our expertise spans corporate structuring, business growth strategy, financial planning, and operational consulting, allowing companies to enhance their competitiveness in today's dynamic economic environment. By leveraging data-driven insights, industry expertise, and strategic partnerships, GTH-Asia is committed to guiding businesses toward long-term success. Whether it's expanding into new markets, optimizing business processes, or navigating regulatory frameworks, our consultancy services are designed to help companies thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

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