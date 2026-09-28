Application Security Market Surges To $23.45 Billion At A CAGR 11.5% By 2031 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Application Security Market is projected to grow from USD 13.63 billion in 2026 to USD 23.45 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of DevSecOps and agile software development is driving demand for application security solutions. Enterprises are integrating automated security testing, vulnerability scanning, and code analysis into development pipelines to support secure and faster application releases.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2026): USD 13.63 billion

Projected market size (2031): USD 23.45 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 11.5% (2026–2031)

Fastest growing Region: Asia pacific

Years considered: 2020–2031 Key players: Palo Alto Networks (US), Akamai (US), VMware (Broadcom) (US), Black Duck (US), IBM (US), Snyk (UK), Checkmarx (US), Cisco (US), Imperva (Thales) (US)

Why This Market Matters

The growing use of cloud-native applications, APIs, microservices, and SaaS platforms is expanding the application attack surface. Organizations therefore require security solutions that can protect applications throughout development and deployment. The integration of security into development workflows is making“security as code” increasingly important. Automated and continuous security validation helps enterprises address vulnerabilities while maintaining the speed and flexibility of modern software development.

Market Overview

The Application Security Market includes security testing tools, API security, and DevSecOps orchestration technologies. Security testing encompasses SAST, DAST, IAST, and RASP, supporting vulnerability identification across different stages of application development and operation. Cloud adoption is also reshaping application security requirements. Enterprises increasingly need scalable solutions that can protect web applications, APIs, and microservices while providing centralized management, rapid deployment, and continuous security capabilities.

Analyst Perspective

Application security market is increasingly becoming an integral part of software development rather than a separate security activity. The adoption of DevSecOps is encouraging organizations to introduce security controls earlier in development and automate vulnerability detection. IAST is gaining attention because it provides contextual information about vulnerable code, potential exploit paths, and remediation strategies. Its integration with automated testing can support continuous security validation while helping reduce false positives.

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Segment Analysis

By security testing tools, IAST is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IAST provides runtime visibility into application vulnerabilities and identifies affected code locations and potential exploit pathways. The technology is particularly relevant to web applications, APIs, microservices, and cloud-native architectures. Its ability to integrate with automated testing frameworks supports organizations seeking faster vulnerability identification and remediation.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of SaaS platforms, cloud-native applications, and distributed work environments is increasing demand for scalable cloud-based security. Cloud-based application security can provide fast deployment, centralized control, real-time threat detection, and lower infrastructure costs. These capabilities support enterprises seeking flexible and continuously updated protection.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region benefits from mature digital infrastructure, high cybersecurity awareness, and early adoption of advanced development practices. Growing use of cloud-native applications, APIs, and mobile platforms across BFSI, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors is increasing the need for application security. Regulatory requirements related to data protection, privacy, and operational resilience are also supporting demand.

The region has a strong presence of application security vendors, including IBM, Checkmarx, Veracode, and Snyk. Demand for integrated, AI-assisted, and managed application security solutions is further contributing to market development.

Key Industry Trends

DevSecOps integration is becoming increasingly important as organizations embed security directly into development and deployment workflows. This approach enables earlier vulnerability identification without significantly disrupting application delivery.

Cloud-native security is gaining importance as enterprises expand their use of cloud applications, APIs, and microservices. At the same time, security automation and IAST adoption are supporting continuous testing, faster vulnerability detection, and more efficient remediation.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Application Security Market include Palo Alto Networks, Akamai, VMware (Broadcom), Black Duck, IBM, Snyk, Checkmarx, Cisco, Imperva (Thales), and Qualys. The Application Security Market includes major cybersecurity and technology companies competing across security testing, API security, application protection, and DevSecOps capabilities.

Competition is increasingly focused on cloud capabilities, automation, runtime visibility, security testing, and integration with modern DevSecOps environments.

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