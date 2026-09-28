Car Covering Support Frame Provides Elevated Protection For Vehicles Exposed To Outdoor Conditions

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nathaniel S. of Savannah, GA is the creator of the Car Covering Support Frame, a portable structural system for supporting protective vehicle coverings above a parked automobile. The frame creates a supported enclosure around a vehicle while allowing weather-resistant and UV-blocking coverings to remain elevated rather than resting directly against the vehicle's exterior surfaces.The system is comprised of a configurable frame constructed from durable materials such as PVC or steel piping. The frame can be assembled around a vehicle and adjusted to accommodate different dimensions, including smaller passenger cars as well as larger trucks and SUVs. A protective covering is positioned over the frame to create a barrier between the vehicle and environmental conditions such as direct sunlight, rain, snow, hail, ice, and wind.A primary feature of the design is the physical separation between the protective covering and the vehicle surface. Conventional vehicle covers can move against the exterior during windy conditions, which creates friction and surface abrasion while also allowing moisture to remain in contact with the vehicle. The Car Covering Support Frame is designed to reduce direct cover-to-vehicle contact and friction while promoting separation between the vehicle and accumulated moisture by supporting the covering above the vehicle.The elevated covering also provides a degree of thermal and environmental shielding for the vehicle interior. The system can help limit heat accumulation within the passenger compartment and exposure of interior components such as dashboards and steering wheels to prolonged ultraviolet radiation. Simultaneously, the supported covering provides an overhead barrier against precipitation and weather-related debris without requiring permanent construction or installation.Key features and benefits include:.Elevated cover support: Keeps protective coverings separated from the vehicle's exterior to reduce direct contact and friction..Environmental protection: Supports weather-resistant coverings that shield vehicles from sunlight, rain, snow, hail, ice, and airborne debris..UV exposure reduction: Helps limit prolonged ultraviolet exposure that can contribute to exterior paint fading and deterioration of interior components..Moisture separation: Maintains an air gap between the covering and vehicle that helps prevent moisture being trapped directly against vehicle surfaces..No permanent installation: Provides a supported-cover configuration without the construction requirements associated with a fixed carport.Additional purposes and benefits can include:.It's designed to preserve the value of the vehicle..It's designed for homeowners that have a garage, but need additional vehicle shelter..It's designed so that you can stage it in front of an existing garage and drive through into it to enter the main garage..It's designed so that you can stage them behind each other which will allow you to shelter several vehicles on the same driveway or stage them side by side..It's designed so that you can cover or uncover a vehicle in a more convenient way, in approximately 3 minutes or less..It's designed so that you can adjust the height..It's designed so that you can use it for recreational purposes..It's designed so that you can either have full coverage or open sides..It's designed so that you can secured them using poles several different ways, such as both them down, in a hole, anchoring them down with a cable, or just free stand..Keeps the vehicle cooler during the summer months..Protects the paint from fading, dashboard cracking, and interior plastic from deteriorating..It's designed to prevent scratching the vehicle compared to using a regular car cover.Vehicles stored outdoors are routinely exposed to environmental conditions that can accelerate exterior and interior deterioration. Prolonged sunlight can contribute to paint fading and ultraviolet-related degradation, while precipitation, ice, hail, snow, and airborne debris can create additional risks to exterior surfaces. Interior components may also experience elevated temperatures and repeated UV exposure when vehicles remain uncovered.Conventional vehicle covers provide a barrier against these conditions but can introduce another point of contact with the vehicle itself. Wind movement can cause a cover to repeatedly rub against painted surfaces, while moisture may collect between the cover and vehicle. To address each of these issues, the Car Covering Support Frame maintains a structural layer between the protective covering and the vehicle. The resulting configuration functions similarly to a portable carport while retaining the flexibility of a removable covering system.Nathaniel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Car Covering Support Frame. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Car Covering Support Frame can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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Car Covering Support Frame Provides Elevated Protection for Vehicles Exposed to Outdoor Conditions News Provided By InventionHome September 28, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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