Global Green Showcases Certified Geofield Technology At UNGA81 And Climate Week NYC

lobal Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM initiative showcased during UNGA81 and Climate Week NYC, highlighting certified innovation and practical solutions for people and the planet.

Global Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM certification seal represents products and technologies reviewed and certified under the program's sustainability and human well-being framework.

Essential Energy Solutions' Geofield Pro Farm Guard EMF Conditioner, one of the Geofield technologies certified under Global Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM program.

Essential Energy Solutions' Geofield Elite and Pro earn Global Green Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM certification.

- Dan Stachofsky, President, Essential Energy SolutionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC, Global Green showcased technology from Essential Energy Solutions, LLC following certification of the company's Geofield Elite Conditioner and Geofield Pro Conditioner under the Global Green Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM Certification Program.The Geofield products were presented as examples of the type of responsible innovation Global Green seeks to identify, evaluate and bring greater visibility to through Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM, connecting human well-being, environmental responsibility and practical solutions with the potential for real-world application.Following completion of Global Green USA's review and due diligence process, including review of product information, specifications, technical materials, supporting data, documentation and representations submitted by Essential Energy Solutions, Global Green determined that the Geofield Elite Conditioner and Geofield Pro Conditioner met the applicable requirements of the Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM Certification Standard.Essential Energy Solutions developed its Geofield technology to address increasingly complex electromagnetic environments created by modern infrastructure, including wireless communications, power lines, cell towers, satellite networks and other sources of non-native electromagnetic fields. Rather than blocking those signals, the company's proprietary L.I.F.E. technology is designed to condition the surrounding environment and reduce biological stress associated with electromagnetic exposure across people, animals, plants and soil.The technology is designed for use across homes, schools, workplaces, farms, ranches and other large-scale environments. The Geofield Pro is designed for approximately 200 acres, while the Geofield Elite is intended for much larger applications of up to approximately 10,000 acres. The systems are designed to operate without electricity, batteries or moving parts, allowing them to function continuously across a wide range of residential, commercial, agricultural and community settings.Essential Energy reports applications of Geofield technology across livestock operations, crop production, soil environments and human living and working spaces. According to company materials reviewed as part of Global Green's certification process, reported benefits have included improvements in livestock behavior and reproductive performance, crop vitality and yield, soil biology, nutrient profiles in agricultural products, and sleep and overall well-being among people living or working within treated environments. That broad range of potential applications is central to why the technology aligns with Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM. The initiative is designed to identify solutions that look beyond a single product or individual user and instead consider the interconnected health of people, animals, agriculture, communities and the environments that support them.“Healthy People, Healthy Planet was created to identify solutions that can make sustainability tangible in people's everyday lives,” said Vered Nisim, Co-Chair and Director of the Executive Committee of Global Green.“Showcasing certified technologies during UNGA and Climate Week helps turn conversation into implementation and brings practical innovation into the global sustainability dialogue.”Essential Energy Solutions is led by President Dan Stachofsky and focuses on technology, education and practical solutions addressing the growing presence of electromagnetic fields in modern residential, commercial and agricultural environments.“Receiving Global Green's Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM certification is an important milestone for Essential Energy Solutions,” said Dan Stachofsky, President of Essential Energy Solutions.“Having our Geofield technology showcased during UNGA81 and Climate Week NYC gives us an opportunity to bring greater awareness to an environmental issue that is becoming increasingly relevant as our world grows more connected and electrified. We're proud to be part of a broader conversation about innovation, stewardship and creating healthier environments for people and the planet.”The certification represents one of the ways Global Green is putting Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM into practice. The broader initiative brings together companies, innovators, communities and strategic partners working across human health, environmental sustainability, responsible product innovation and resilient communities.“Certification gives us a practical way to help bridge the gap between innovation and awareness,” Nisim added.“We want to work with companies developing thoughtful solutions and create opportunities for those solutions to be seen, understood and brought into larger conversations where they can have greater impact.”As part of the relationship, Essential Energy Solutions will also participate in the Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM Pledge, extending the collaboration beyond certification and supporting Global Green initiatives focused on healthier people, communities and environments.Global Green expects to announce additional certified products, partnerships and related initiatives in the coming weeks as Healthy People, Healthy PlanetTM continues to move from launch into implementation.About Essential Energy SolutionsEssential Energy Solutions develops Geofield technology and related solutions focused on the growing presence of electromagnetic fields in modern residential, commercial and agricultural environments. Founded by Dan Stachofsky, the company combines technology, education and a research-focused approach aimed at helping people better understand the relationship between modern electrification, human environments and agriculture. Its Geofield systems are designed for applications ranging from homes and workplaces to schools, farms, ranches and large-scale land environments.About Global GreenGlobal Green is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sustainable, resilient and healthy communities through environmental innovation, strategic partnerships and practical solutions that benefit both people and the planet.Media ContactsEssential Energy SolutionsDan StachofskyEmail:...

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Global Green Showcases Certified Geofield Technology at UNGA81 and Climate Week NYC News Provided By Global Green September 28, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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