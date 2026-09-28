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METRO INC.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - METRO INC.: Declares a quarterly dividend of $0.4075 per common share, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on November 10, to shareholders of record as of October 22. METRO INC. shares T are trading unchanged at $90.60.
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