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Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Reports the results of a third-stage satellite-based exploration at its Spor Mountain fluorspar project in Utah. Maps prepared for Ares by XMTS Resources show recurring interpreted anomalies across surveyed portions of the range and identify 49 preliminary target locations for follow-up work, including a cluster near existing mine infrastructure. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up one cent at $0.29.
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