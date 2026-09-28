Verizon To Report Third-Quarter Earnings October 26, 2026
The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's press release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon's Investor Relations website, .
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.
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