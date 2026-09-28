FTK Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On October 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: the Flotek securities action alleges that a $400 million Puerto Rico power contract representing roughly 57% of the Company's backlog was presented to investors without disclosure of credible doubts about the consortium behind it.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

FTK closed at $35.83 on August 14, 2026 and closed at $25.17 on August 19, 2026, a decline of $10.66 per share, or 29.75%, across three consecutive high-volume sessions. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 26, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that accumulated FTK positions on the announced 10-year, $400 million PREPA revenue backlog absorbed the decline across three consecutive sessions of unusually heavy volume. The pleading asserts that the announced backlog, which the complaint says accounted for approximately 57% of the Company's reported backlog, was expected to contribute annual revenue of approximately $40 million and is now expected to contribute $0 following termination.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Positions purchased between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026 may support documented claims, whether or not the shares are still held.

The complaint charges that investors were not told of credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties.

As averred, unauthorized third-party signature and the resulting revocation of regulatory approval resulted in a criminal referral.

Trustees and investment committees may wish to log the October 26, 2026 date in fiduciary calendars and preserve trade blotters, custodial records, and internal valuation memoranda.

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an individual recovery but provides direct oversight of case strategy and settlement decisions. Participation as an absent class member requires no filing before the deadline.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and funds that sized FTK positions around an announced $400 million backlog are often best positioned to evaluate the alleged harm. The complaint raises questions about what was known regarding the consortium's capacity before that backlog was presented to the market." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FTK Lawsuit

Q: How much did FTK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $10.66, or about 29.75% over a period of three days following repeated disclosures regarding the Company's $400 million contract with PREPA. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FTK lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Flotek Industries, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the expected $400 million PREPA revenue backlog and the capacity of the consortium parties executing the project during the Class Period. When the contract cancellation and the alleged unauthorized signature were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Flotek Industries, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from August 3, 2026 to August 17, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my FTK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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