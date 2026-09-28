PNR Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Pentair Plc Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allegations focus on the personal accountability of Pentair's Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officer, following the alleged omission of significant Pool channel destocking before PNR shares fell $11.35 in a single session

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) that a securities class action has been filed naming Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and former Chief Financial Officer Nicholas J. Brazis as individual defendants, on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2026 and July 14, 2026. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

PNR closed at a Class Period high of $82.86 on April 28, 2026. Following the July 14, 2026 after-hours announcement, shares closed $64.33 on unusually heavy volume. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 2, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Stauch served as Chief Executive Officer throughout the Class Period. Brazis served as Chief Financial Officer until his departure on July 10, 2026, disclosed four days later alongside the revised guidance. The complaint charges that both held the power and authority to control the content of Pentair's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The pleading asserts that the individual defendants are liable under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the following:



Control over the April 28, 2026 earnings release projecting full year 2026 sales up approximately 2 to 4 percent and adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.40

Control over the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026, including its inventory disclosures

Receipt of internal budgets, plans, projections, and reports reflecting channel conditions in the Pool segment

Authority to prevent issuance of the challenged statements or cause them to be corrected Direct and supervisory involvement in day-to-day operations of a segment that accounted for roughly 37% of fiscal 2025 net sales and 46% of reportable income



Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

As averred, senior officers who sign Sections 302 and 906 certifications attest personally to the accuracy and completeness of the periodic reports they submit. The complaint charges that the certified filings omitted significant destocking of inventory in the Pool channel, which Pentair later estimated reduced Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million in the second quarter alone.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that guidance affirmed in April was issued without disclosing destocking that the Company would later quantify at approximately $250 million in full year Pool segment sales." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PNR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Pentair plc and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, specifically Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and former Chief Financial Officer Nicholas J. Brazis.

Q: What court was the PNR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PNR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Pentair made materially false or misleading statements regarding inventory conditions in the Pool channel and full year 2026 financial guidance during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed preliminary second quarter results showing approximately $170 million of Pool segment sales impact and announced its CFO's departure, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.