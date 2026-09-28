HANDEL's ICE CREAM BRINGS 80 YEARS OF TRADITION TO CERRITOS WITH GRAND OPENING ON OCTOBER 1

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new scoop shop on South Street will celebrate its grand opening by offering free cone cards and live entertainment.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving fresh, homemade ice cream since 1945, is expanding its footprint in Southern California with a brand-new location in Cerritos. Situated at a spacious 1,640-square-foot site featuring a shaded queuing area and a brand-new patio complete with benches, picnic tables, and planters, the new shop will officially open its doors on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 12:00 Noon.To celebrate the grand opening, guests who follow the shop's Instagram page (@handels562 ) will receive a free cone card while supplies last. Additionally, visitors can enjoy vibrant live entertainment throughout the celebration.The Cerritos location is owned and operated by the experienced partnership team of Greg Flaherty, Charlie Arviso, and Ashley Kawasaki. Flaherty and Arviso first crossed paths while working for the Los Angeles Clippers in 1997 before Flaherty opened the successful Long Beach Handel's in 2020. Arviso later joined the team to open the Downey location in 2022, and Ashley Kawasaki, who has successfully overseen Long Beach operations since its inception, will manage day-to-day operations in Cerritos."Our success in the adjacent communities has had us intrigued about South Street for some time," said Ashley Kawasaki, Co-Owner of Handel's Ice Cream Cerritos. "We see the energy, vibrance, and excitement around all of the eateries and shops in and around South Street and feel Handel's will only add to an already robust entertainment experience."Deeply committed to the surrounding neighborhood, the team plans to partner closely with local schools, churches, organizations, and the local Chambers of Commerce in Cerritos and Artesia, mirroring the successful community-alignment model established at their other locations.The Cerritos scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and catering services. Daily hours of operation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel's Cerritos, visit /store/cerritos/ or follow along on Instagram at @handels562.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication's Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel's was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /handels-franchise/.

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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HANDEL'S ICE CREAM BRINGS 80 YEARS OF TRADITION TO CERRITOS WITH GRAND OPENING ON OCTOBER 1 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 28, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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