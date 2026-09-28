MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SECUR3D Announces Initiation of Research Coverage by Fundamental Research Corp Research report examines SECUR3D's business, market opportunity and financial outlook.

September 28, 2026 9:30 AM EDT | Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD) ( "SECUR3D" or the "Company" ), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection, today announced that Fundamental Research Corp. ( "FRC" ), one of North America's leading independent equity research firms, and FRC's Head of Research, recognized as a five-star analyst by TipRanks and ranked among the top 10% of analysts globally, has initiated research coverage of the Company.

The initiation report provides an independent analysis of SECUR3D, including its business model, market opportunity, financial outlook, key growth initiatives, and principal risks, together with FRC's valuation analysis.

"We see a significant opportunity to build a scalable business serving the digital protection needs of brands, platforms and creators," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "FRC's coverage gives investors a closer look at our strategy for capturing that opportunity and the factors that will shape our growth."

FRC was paid a fixed upfront fee for the preparation and distribution of the research report. FRC retains editorial control over its analysis and conclusions, and its compensation is not tied to the Company's share price or the conclusions of its research. FRC states that it and its analysts do not trade in securities of companies they cover, provide investment banking services, or receive any back-end fees or compensation tied to the performance of a company's securities.

The full report is available through FRC's research platform at . Investors are encouraged to review the complete report, including its assumptions, risks and disclosures. The opinions and estimates in the report are FRC's own and do not constitute SECUR3D financial guidance.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH CORP

Founded in 2003, Fundamental Research Corp. (FRC) is one of North America's leading independent equity research firms, providing research on public companies across multiple sectors. FRC's research is distributed through its proprietary platform and numerous financial and investment platforms used by institutional and retail investors.

FRC's proprietary platform, , provides access to institutional-grade equity research, proprietary fair value estimates, financial forecasts, screening tools, market insights, portfolio strategies, videos, and other investment research resources.

FRC is committed to providing high-quality, independent research while maintaining rigorous standards of analytical integrity and transparency.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACT

Otis Perrick, CEO

SECUR3D Holdings Inc.

Phone: +1 (236) 761-8733

Email: ...

Website:

RESEARCH CONTACT

Sid Rajeev, B.Tech, MBA, CFA

VP & Head of Research

Fundamental Research Corp.

Email: ...

Website:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding enterprise adoption, Sentry development and commercialization, the Company's growth strategy and future milestones. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, including access to sufficient capital and resources, successful product development and customer validation, and market demand. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing availability, technology performance, development delays, changes in third-party access or terms of use, customer adoption, competition and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance as to the timing, scope or availability of broader commercial deployment. SECUR3D undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.