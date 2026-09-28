Nagaon Bypoll: Rakibul Hussain Faces Protests In Samaguri

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) Congress MP and former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain faced protests during an election campaign in Samaguri on Monday for the upcoming Nagaon bypoll.

A group of people displayed black cloth and raised slogans against him as he arrived in the Khatowal area to seek support for the party's candidate, Sibamoni Bora.

According to onlookers, protesters gathered in North Khatowal and shouted“Go Back Rakibul Hussain” and“Rakibul Hussain Murdabad” as the Congress leader entered the area. They also raised slogans against Hussain's son, Congress leader Tanzil Hussain, and party candidate Sibamoni Bora. Some participants alleged that the father-son duo's“dadagiri” would not be accepted in Samaguri.

The demonstration comes amid an intensifying political campaign in Assam ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, with parties stepping up outreach among voters. Hussain, who represented the Samaguri Assembly constituency for several terms before moving to the Lok Sabha, remains a prominent Congress face in the region. His family continues to play a role in the party's local political activities.

This is not the first instance of opposition to Hussain during his Samaguri campaign. Black flags and anti-Congress slogans have previously been reported, highlighting the charged political atmosphere surrounding the contest.

The Nagaon bypoll has assumed significance for both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led camp, with parties seeking to consolidate their support base. Congress has fielded Sibamoni Bora, with Hussain campaigning actively for her. The opposition alliance and BJP-led camp are expected to intensify their campaign in the coming days.

The bypoll has brought several local and state-level issues into sharper focus, including Congress's organisational strength in the region and the influence of established political families. With campaigning gathering momentum, the latest protest involving Hussain is likely to add another layer to the contest in Nagaon. Authorities have not reported any major untoward incident related to the protest.