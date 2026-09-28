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Stephanie Decker

Stephanie Decker


2026-09-28 10:15:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Strategy, University of Birmingham
Profile Articles

Stephanie Decker is professor of strategy at Birmingham Business School, Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and Fellow of the British Academy of Management. As a business historian, her work focuses on the intersection of history and organizational life.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Strategy, University of Birmingham
Education
  • 2006 University of Liverpool, PhD History

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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