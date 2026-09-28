Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Odesa, Three Injured

Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Odesa, Three Injured


2026-09-28 10:12:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the city. A residential building was damaged," he wrote.

Lysak later specified that the attack destroyed an apartment on the 12th floor of the high-rise building. The facade, balconies and windows on floors one through 11 were damaged.

"At this time, three people are known to have been injured. All services are at the scene. Operational headquarters are being set up to assist residents," he said.

Read also: Russian strike on residential area in southern Odesa region injures two people

As reported, two people were killed and two others injured in Odesa in a Russian attack overnight on September 25.

MENAFN28092026000193011044ID1111726796



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search