Russian Forces Strike Apartment Building In Odesa, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the city. A residential building was damaged," he wrote.

Lysak later specified that the attack destroyed an apartment on the 12th floor of the high-rise building. The facade, balconies and windows on floors one through 11 were damaged.

"At this time, three people are known to have been injured. All services are at the scene. Operational headquarters are being set up to assist residents," he said.

Russian strike on residential area in southern Odesa region injures two people

As reported, two people were killed and two others injured in Odesa in a Russian attack overnight on September 25.