Jordan, Algeria Talk Social Development Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa and Algerian Ambassador Mohamed Zergot on Monday discussed ways to expand cooperation in social protection and development, including child welfare, economic empowerment, and services for women, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

Bani Mustafa said continued coordination and exchange of expertise could support the development of social policies and programs and improve their responsiveness to social needs and challenges.

She reviewed the ministry's main social protection programs and services and highlighted cooperation under a memorandum of understanding between the two sides, which provides a framework for exchanging expertise, experiences, and best practices in priority social and development fields.

Areas of cooperation include child protection and care, social programs, economic empowerment initiatives, and services for women, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

Zergot also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral coordination in social and development fields and exchanging expertise between the two countries.

//Petra// AO