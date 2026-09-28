Delaware LLC For Non-US Residents: Associated Costs & Setup Process Guide

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 12:30 am - You paid $110 to form your Delaware LLC and think you're done - but a separate flat tax, unrelated to profit, hits every June with a $200 penalty and monthly interest if you're late. Do you know the deadline?

Key Takeaways

- Forming a Delaware LLC starts with a one-time $110 state filing fee, separate from the flat $400 annual tax every LLC owes each year regardless of income

- The Delaware annual tax is due every June 1st with no annual report required, but missing the deadline adds a $200 penalty plus 1.5% monthly interest

- Non-U.S. entrepreneurs can own 100% of a Delaware LLC with no citizenship or residency requirement, though a registered agent with a Delaware street address is mandatory

- Foreign-owned single-member LLCs face a lesser-known filing requirement tied to a $25,000 penalty risk that many overseas founders overlook

Setting up a Delaware LLC from outside the United States sounds simple until the bills start arriving at different times of the year, for different reasons, and in different amounts. A founder in São Paulo or Singapore might pay one fee to get the company formed, then get surprised months later by a completely separate tax bill that has nothing to do with how much money the business made. Understanding which costs happen once and which ones repeat every year is the difference between a founder who budgets with confidence and one who gets blindsided by penalties.

$110 to Form, $300 Every Year

That heading points to numbers that shift over time, so the current figures matter most. Forming a Delaware LLC requires a one-time $110 state filing fee to submit the Certificate of Formation, and that fee never comes back around. Separately, every Delaware LLC owes a flat annual tax to stay in good standing, due each year regardless of whether the business earned a dollar or sat quiet.

These two costs get confused constantly because both involve the word "Delaware" and both involve the word "fee" or "tax," but they serve completely different purposes and hit a founder's calendar at completely different times. This confusion is one of the most common sources of unexpected compliance trouble for first-time founders forming a U.S. entity from abroad.

One-Time Formation Costs Explained

Formation costs are the expenses tied to bringing the LLC into legal existence. They happen once, at the start, and then disappear from the picture entirely.

Certificate of Formation: $110 State Fee

Every Delaware LLC begins its life with a document called the Certificate of Formation, filed with the Delaware Division of Corporations. The state charges a flat $110 to process this filing, and that payment covers the legal act of creating the company. Founders who want faster processing can pay extra for expedited service, which can range from around $50 for modest speed-ups to well over $1,000 for same-day turnaround, but the base $110 fee applies no matter how quickly the paperwork moves.

This fee is a one-time cost. It does not repeat next year, and it does not scale with revenue, number of members, or business activity. Founders sometimes mistake this for an ongoing cost because they see "$110" mentioned alongside other annual figures, but the Certificate of Formation fee is paid exactly once, at formation.

Registered Agent Fees: $50 to $300

Every Delaware LLC is legally required to maintain a registered agent with a physical street address inside Delaware. This requirement exists because the state and any legal parties need a reliable way to deliver official documents to the company, and a non-resident founder obviously cannot serve as their own in-state contact. Commercial registered agent services typically charge annual fees ranging from $50 to $300, depending on the provider and the extra services bundled in.

Unlike the Certificate of Formation fee, registered agent service is an ongoing cost that renews every year for as long as the LLC exists. Some providers lock in a flat rate for the life of the company, while others adjust pricing over time, so it pays to ask about future increases before signing up. Since a lapsed registered agent can put an LLC out of good standing, this is not a line item to treat as optional.

The $300 Annual Tax Explained

Delaware LLCs owe a flat annual tax that applies no matter how much revenue the business generates, how many members it has, or whether it did any business at all during the year. The annual tax for Delaware LLCs was raised from $300 to $400 for the 2026 tax year, and the higher amount will first show up in payments due in 2027. This tax is not tied to profit, and it is not calculated as a percentage of anything. It is a flat charge that every active Delaware LLC, LP, and GP must pay simply for existing on the state's books.

Due Every June 1st, No Annual Report Needed

The annual tax deadline is fixed on the calendar: it must be paid on or before June 1st each year. Delaware LLCs are not required to file an annual report alongside this payment, which sets them apart from corporations formed in the state. This makes the process simpler than in many other jurisdictions, since there is no lengthy report to prepare, no financial disclosures to compile, and no separate filing to track. The tax applies as long as the entity was active in the Division of Corporations' records at any point between January 1st and December 31st of that tax year, so even a company formed late in the year still owes the full amount.

Miss It: $200 Penalty Plus Monthly Interest

Missing the June 1st deadline triggers real financial consequences. Failure to pay on time results in a $200 penalty, plus 1.5% interest per month calculated on both the unpaid tax and the penalty itself. That interest compounds every month the balance goes unpaid, which means a small oversight early in the year can turn into a meaningfully larger bill by the time it finally gets addressed. Because there is no proration on this tax, waiting even a few months past the deadline adds up quickly, so building a simple calendar reminder around June 1st is one of the easiest ways for a non-resident founder to avoid an entirely preventable expense.

Hidden Compliance Costs Non-Residents Miss

Formation fees and the annual tax are the two costs most founders research before forming their LLC. The costs that catch non-resident founders off guard tend to live in the compliance layer, where U.S. federal rules apply differently to foreign-owned entities than most people expect.

Form 5472: $25,000 Penalty Risk

A foreign-owned single-member LLC must file Form 5472, attached to a pro-forma Form 1120, with the IRS every single year, even if the LLC had zero U.S. activity during that period. This requirement surprises many overseas founders because it applies regardless of income, revenue, or transactions in the traditional sense. Even funding the LLC's own bank account counts as a reportable transaction under this rule. The penalty for missing this filing starts at $25,000, making it one of the most expensive compliance mistakes a foreign-owned LLC can make, and it is a filing obligation that has nothing to do with how much tax is actually owed.

Getting an EIN Without a Social Security Number

An Employer Identification Number, or EIN, functions as the LLC's federal tax ID and is required to open a business bank account, pay federal taxes, and apply for most business licenses. The IRS's online EIN application requires a Social Security Number or ITIN, which rules it out for most non-resident founders. Instead, non-residents typically follow one of these paths:

- Submit Form SS-4 by fax or mail to the IRS office designated for applicants with no principal place of business in the United States, writing "Foreign" in the SSN or ITIN field.

- Apply by phone through the IRS line set up for international EIN applicants, which can sometimes issue the number during the call itself.

Fax applications tend to move faster, often taking days to a few weeks, while mailed applications can take considerably longer. No SSN, ITIN, or U.S. address is required to complete this process, which makes it fully accessible to founders operating entirely from abroad.

Ownership Rules for Foreign Founders

Ownership structure is another area where non-resident founders often assume restrictions exist that simply do not.

100% Foreign Ownership Is Fully Legal

Delaware's LLC statute places no citizenship or residency requirement on members or managers. This means a founder anywhere in the world can own 100% of a Delaware LLC without a U.S. co-owner, a U.S. visa, or even a single visit to the United States. The Certificate of Formation itself does not ask for ownership details, which also contributes to the privacy Delaware is known for, since member and manager names generally do not appear in public formation documents.

US Banking Hurdles for Overseas Owners

Ownership rules are permissive, but opening a U.S. bank account remains the toughest practical step for many international founders. Many traditional U.S. banks require an in-person branch visit or a Social Security Number, both of which pose real obstacles for someone operating from another country. Having a complete document package ready before applying, including the approved Certificate of Formation, EIN confirmation letter, operating agreement, and proof of identity, tends to smooth the process considerably. Fintech-style banking platforms built for online onboarding are often more workable for overseas founders than branch-dependent banks, and founders should expect somewhat longer review times, since foreign-owned entities typically receive extra scrutiny under U.S. anti-money-laundering rules.

Budgeting Beyond the First Year

A realistic first-year budget for a non-resident forming a Delaware LLC includes the $110 Certificate of Formation fee, a registered agent fee somewhere between $50 and $300, and preparation costs for the EIN application. From year two onward, the formation fee disappears entirely, replaced by the recurring $400 annual tax and the ongoing registered agent fee. Layered on top of both years is the Form 5472 filing obligation, which does not carry a state fee but does typically require professional preparation given the size of the penalty for getting it wrong. Founders who treat the first year's costs as a template for every year afterward often underbudget, since the formation fee is truly one-time while the tax and compliance filings repeat annually for as long as the LLC exists.

Two Cost Categories, One Full Budget

Delaware LLC costs sort cleanly into two buckets once the confusion clears: formation costs that hit once at the start, and ongoing costs that recur every single year the company remains active. The $110 filing fee belongs firmly in the first category, while the $400 annual tax, registered agent renewal, and Form 5472 filing all belong in the second. Founders who map out both categories from the beginning, rather than learning about the annual obligations after the fact, are far better positioned to run a compliant U.S. business presence without unwelcome surprises.

For a clear starting point on managing both sides of that budget, non-U.S. founders can access Delaware LLC formation support built specifically around the needs of international entrepreneurs.