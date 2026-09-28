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Tata Steel Colors Recognised At The 20Th CII Eastern Region SHE Excellence Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 28, 2026: Tata Steel Colors Private Limited, Coates Steel Plant, Jamshedpur, has been honoured in the Large-Scale Manufacturing category at the recently concluded 20th CII Eastern Region Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Excellence Awards SHE Excellence Awards 2025–26 for excellence in safety practices and Safety Management Systems.
The award was presented at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre, New Town, Kolkata. The 20th CII Eastern Region 2025–26, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) practices.
The awards acknowledge robust systems, responsible workplace practices, risk management, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship across industries, with categories including Large-Scale Manufacturing. More than 90 companies participated in the awards, which recognise excellence in Safety, Health and Environment (SHE).
Tata Steel Colors was recognised for its initiatives in Human-Machine Interface (HMI) safety, line safeguarding, interlocking systems, digitalisation and safety management. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening engineering controls, preventing unintended machine operations and reducing workplace risks.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Praveen V. Thampi, Managing Director, Tata Steel Colors Private Limited, said, "Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for Tata Steel Colors. It reflects the collective commitment of our teams to safety and the strong practices we follow as part of the Tata culture. I thank every team member for their contribution and continued focus on strengthening our safety standards. The recognition reflects the company's collective commitment to strengthening safety standards and advancing its journey towards Zero Harm."
Vishal Pandey, AGM – SHE, received the award, along with Samresh Kumar and Vinay Verma, on behalf of Tata Steel Colours.
The recognition reinforces Tata Steel Colors' commitment to safety excellence, risk prevention, engineering controls and continuous improvement, with a focus on creating a safe and sustainable workplace.
About Tata Steel Colors Private Limited
Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (incorporated in 2025), formerly Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel and a leading player in India's colour-coated steel industry.
With core businesses spanning coated steel and roof & wall cladding products, Tata Steel Colors is committed to enabling durable, sustainable, and aesthetically superior building solutions that shape architectural excellence. Headquartered in Pune, Tata Steel Colors designs, manufactures, distributes, constructs, and services a comprehensive portfolio of colour-coated steel products and building solutions across diverse sectors.
The award was presented at the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre, New Town, Kolkata. The 20th CII Eastern Region 2025–26, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) practices.
The awards acknowledge robust systems, responsible workplace practices, risk management, employee wellbeing and environmental stewardship across industries, with categories including Large-Scale Manufacturing. More than 90 companies participated in the awards, which recognise excellence in Safety, Health and Environment (SHE).
Tata Steel Colors was recognised for its initiatives in Human-Machine Interface (HMI) safety, line safeguarding, interlocking systems, digitalisation and safety management. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening engineering controls, preventing unintended machine operations and reducing workplace risks.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Praveen V. Thampi, Managing Director, Tata Steel Colors Private Limited, said, "Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for Tata Steel Colors. It reflects the collective commitment of our teams to safety and the strong practices we follow as part of the Tata culture. I thank every team member for their contribution and continued focus on strengthening our safety standards. The recognition reflects the company's collective commitment to strengthening safety standards and advancing its journey towards Zero Harm."
Vishal Pandey, AGM – SHE, received the award, along with Samresh Kumar and Vinay Verma, on behalf of Tata Steel Colours.
The recognition reinforces Tata Steel Colors' commitment to safety excellence, risk prevention, engineering controls and continuous improvement, with a focus on creating a safe and sustainable workplace.
About Tata Steel Colors Private Limited
Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (incorporated in 2025), formerly Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel and a leading player in India's colour-coated steel industry.
With core businesses spanning coated steel and roof & wall cladding products, Tata Steel Colors is committed to enabling durable, sustainable, and aesthetically superior building solutions that shape architectural excellence. Headquartered in Pune, Tata Steel Colors designs, manufactures, distributes, constructs, and services a comprehensive portfolio of colour-coated steel products and building solutions across diverse sectors.
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