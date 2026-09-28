403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saksham Impact Summit 2026 Highlights A Year Of Empowering Youth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 28th, 2026: The Saksham Impact Summit 2026, held at Saksham Bharti Pratibha Kendra, Dwarka, New Delhi, brought together nearly 200 students, trainers, beneficiaries, donors, members, and well-wishers for a collective showcase of the year's achievements of Saksham Bharti, Saksham Bharti Foundation and Saksham Rozgar Society (SRS).
Held alongside the 29th General Body Meeting of Saksham Bharti, the Summit highlighted the three organisations' shared work in education, skill development, scholarships, employability, employment and entrepreneurship.
The programme opened with Deep Prajwalan and Saraswati Vandana, followed by the formal proceedings chaired by President Mr. Rajeev Kumar Kalra. Marking 26 years of Saksham Bharti's journey, the organisation reported that more than 2,260 youth were trained during 2025–26 across Information Technology, Beauty & Lifestyle, Fashion & Dress Designing and Soft Skills. A major development was the launch of a Full Stack Web Development programme, alongside a Training of Trainers programme in Digital Marketing with AI tools.
The organisation's Utthaan Scholarship Programme screened 377 students and provided 142 scholarships, while 109 students received CUET fee scholarships and 10 received Post-Training Support. Employment initiatives produced significant outcomes. Quarterly placement drives engaged more than 850 candidates and placed 390, while the 14th Annual Swami Vivekananda Aajeevika Mahotsav, conducted by Saksham Bharti, Saksham Bharti Foundation & Saksham Rozgar Society, held on 21 December 2025 with 30 companies, conducted 773 interviews and placed over 150 candidates. Community initiatives included the Ulaas Summer Camp, reaching more than 500 children, and skill-and-earn initiatives supporting trainees in generating income.
The Saksham Bharti Foundation, chaired by Ms. Swapna Roy and led by Executive Director Mr. Mukesh Jain, reported more than 2,290 student enrolments across five centres - Raghubir Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Dwarka, Ranjeet Vihar and Nangloi. More than 1,000 trainees benefited from skill-development programmes, while over 150 received Post-Training Support. The Foundation also supported 142 scholarship recipients, 109 CUET applicants and 26 aspiring entrepreneurs. Beneficiaries shared their experiences of the Scholarship, Post-Training Support and Full Stack Web Development programmes, bringing personal stories of transformation to the Summit alongside the year's quantitative achievements.
Saksham Rozgar Society, led by President Ms. Jyotika Kalra, presented its work in online education and employability. Its month-long English Speaking and Business & Accounts programmes reached learners across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The "Roots & Wings" and "Bharat Ek Khoj" lecture series connected young learners with professionals and scholars on communication, career readiness, digital discipline, emotional intelligence and India's social and cultural heritage. SRS also reached more than 250 school students through career counselling. Its Third Annual Drawing Competition attracted 780 children from Noida and Kaushambi. Scholarship support continued for students, including those who are visually impaired and economically disadvantaged.
The Summit recognised the contributions of distinguished guests and members of the Saksham family. Mr. Mirza Qamarul Hasan Beg, Chief Guest, appreciated the organisations' work and expressed support for CSR engagement, including a proposed new project in Azamgarh. CA Suresh Gupta, Mr. Kapil Jain, Mr. Pawan Kumar and Mr. N.K. Chand also shared their views on education, skills and continuous learning.
Founder of Saksham Bharti, Sh. Vinod Kalra paid tributes were paid to founder Patron Late Shri Amrit Lal Maini and Late Mr. Rajeev Bhasin, while the contributions of Ms. Jyotika Kalra, Mr. Rajeev Kalra, Ms. Swapna Roy and Mr. M.P. Gogia was acknowledged. The Summit concluded with a call for greater collaboration among corporates, donors, institutions, professionals and community members to expand opportunities for underserved youth. The Vote of Thanks, proposed by Mr. Neeraj Rana Sharma and Mr. Gaurav Ahuja, was followed by the National Anthem and lunch.
The Saksham Impact Summit 2026 demonstrated a common journey across three organisations from education and skills to mentorship, employment and livelihoods with the shared objective of enabling young people to build more secure and self-reliant futures.
Held alongside the 29th General Body Meeting of Saksham Bharti, the Summit highlighted the three organisations' shared work in education, skill development, scholarships, employability, employment and entrepreneurship.
The programme opened with Deep Prajwalan and Saraswati Vandana, followed by the formal proceedings chaired by President Mr. Rajeev Kumar Kalra. Marking 26 years of Saksham Bharti's journey, the organisation reported that more than 2,260 youth were trained during 2025–26 across Information Technology, Beauty & Lifestyle, Fashion & Dress Designing and Soft Skills. A major development was the launch of a Full Stack Web Development programme, alongside a Training of Trainers programme in Digital Marketing with AI tools.
The organisation's Utthaan Scholarship Programme screened 377 students and provided 142 scholarships, while 109 students received CUET fee scholarships and 10 received Post-Training Support. Employment initiatives produced significant outcomes. Quarterly placement drives engaged more than 850 candidates and placed 390, while the 14th Annual Swami Vivekananda Aajeevika Mahotsav, conducted by Saksham Bharti, Saksham Bharti Foundation & Saksham Rozgar Society, held on 21 December 2025 with 30 companies, conducted 773 interviews and placed over 150 candidates. Community initiatives included the Ulaas Summer Camp, reaching more than 500 children, and skill-and-earn initiatives supporting trainees in generating income.
The Saksham Bharti Foundation, chaired by Ms. Swapna Roy and led by Executive Director Mr. Mukesh Jain, reported more than 2,290 student enrolments across five centres - Raghubir Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Dwarka, Ranjeet Vihar and Nangloi. More than 1,000 trainees benefited from skill-development programmes, while over 150 received Post-Training Support. The Foundation also supported 142 scholarship recipients, 109 CUET applicants and 26 aspiring entrepreneurs. Beneficiaries shared their experiences of the Scholarship, Post-Training Support and Full Stack Web Development programmes, bringing personal stories of transformation to the Summit alongside the year's quantitative achievements.
Saksham Rozgar Society, led by President Ms. Jyotika Kalra, presented its work in online education and employability. Its month-long English Speaking and Business & Accounts programmes reached learners across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The "Roots & Wings" and "Bharat Ek Khoj" lecture series connected young learners with professionals and scholars on communication, career readiness, digital discipline, emotional intelligence and India's social and cultural heritage. SRS also reached more than 250 school students through career counselling. Its Third Annual Drawing Competition attracted 780 children from Noida and Kaushambi. Scholarship support continued for students, including those who are visually impaired and economically disadvantaged.
The Summit recognised the contributions of distinguished guests and members of the Saksham family. Mr. Mirza Qamarul Hasan Beg, Chief Guest, appreciated the organisations' work and expressed support for CSR engagement, including a proposed new project in Azamgarh. CA Suresh Gupta, Mr. Kapil Jain, Mr. Pawan Kumar and Mr. N.K. Chand also shared their views on education, skills and continuous learning.
Founder of Saksham Bharti, Sh. Vinod Kalra paid tributes were paid to founder Patron Late Shri Amrit Lal Maini and Late Mr. Rajeev Bhasin, while the contributions of Ms. Jyotika Kalra, Mr. Rajeev Kalra, Ms. Swapna Roy and Mr. M.P. Gogia was acknowledged. The Summit concluded with a call for greater collaboration among corporates, donors, institutions, professionals and community members to expand opportunities for underserved youth. The Vote of Thanks, proposed by Mr. Neeraj Rana Sharma and Mr. Gaurav Ahuja, was followed by the National Anthem and lunch.
The Saksham Impact Summit 2026 demonstrated a common journey across three organisations from education and skills to mentorship, employment and livelihoods with the shared objective of enabling young people to build more secure and self-reliant futures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment