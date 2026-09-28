Green Data Center Power Market Projected To Grow At A 14.6% CAGR Through 2030

Green Data Center Power Market Size

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Data Center Power Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The green data center power market is becoming increasingly important as digital services and cloud computing continue to expand globally. With growing demands for energy-efficient and sustainable data center solutions, this market is positioned for strong growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping the green data center power industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Green Data Center Power Market

The green data center power market has experienced significant growth recently, valued at $8.42 billion in 2025. It is expected to rise to $9.68 billion by 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. This upward trend during the past years is largely driven by the surge in digital services, the expansion of data center infrastructures worldwide, increasing emphasis on energy efficiency within data center operations, efforts to cut operational costs through optimized power management, and a growing focus on sustainable IT infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even faster, reaching an estimated $16.71 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.6%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the broader adoption of renewable energy sources for powering data centers, the increasing demand for AI and high-performance computing setups, wider use of intelligent energy monitoring and management systems, rising financial investments in sustainable data center facilities, and the growing application of advanced cooling and power optimization technologies. Emerging trends during this period are expected to feature renewable energy-powered data centers, advanced energy-efficient power management solutions, smart grid integration, and a stronger focus on achieving carbon-neutral operations.

Understanding Green Data Center Power and Its Importance

Green data center power encompasses the energy systems and power management technologies that supply electricity to data centers primarily through renewable or low-carbon energy resources. This approach emphasizes not only energy efficiency but also operational reliability and sustainability. By integrating clean energy generation methods, efficient cooling solutions, and intelligent power management tools, green data centers aim to reduce overall energy consumption and lower carbon emissions while ensuring uninterrupted high-performance computing capabilities.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Green Data Center Power Market

One of the primary forces propelling the green data center power market is the rapid expansion of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers various IT services-including storage, servers, software, and processing power-over the internet instead of relying on local hardware. Its growth is fueled by the demand for scalable, cost-effective infrastructure that allows flexible access to computing resources. Green data center power supports this trend by providing energy-efficient and sustainable electricity that reduces operational expenses and carbon footprints, while enhancing system reliability and performance.

For example, in March 2025, data from the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that 69% of firms in the UK had adopted cloud-based computing systems and applications by 2023, compared to 9% that utilized artificial intelligence (AI). This widespread adoption of cloud technologies highlights the rising need for green data center power solutions to meet sustainability and efficiency goals.

Regional Outlook in the Green Data Center Power Market

In 2025, North America led the green data center power market as the largest regional segment. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key territories such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global developments and opportunities within the green data center power sector.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Green Data Center Power Market Projected to Grow at a 14.6% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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