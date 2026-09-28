The Webb Schools Ranked No. 1 In California And Among The Top 10 Nationally

A Webb student conducts laboratory research as part of the school's rigorous, student-driven academic program.

The 2027 school rankings reflect the strength of Webb's academics, boarding community, and commitment to preparing students to lead in a changing world.

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Webb Schools have earned prominent recognition in the latest independent school rankings, including a No. 10 national ranking and the No. 1 ranking among boarding schools in California from FindingSchool for 2027.

Webb also received an overall A+ rating from FindingSchool, with A+ grades in academics, matriculation, location and community, and reviews. The school was named a 2027 FindingSchool“Best School” and placed in the top 10 nationally for both academics and matriculation to Top 5 universities. In the past 10 years, five or more Webb students have matriculated to fifteen of the Top 25 Universities in the United States, according to Time's 2027 rankings.

In further rankings released by Niche, Webb was also recognized in the top 3% of Best Private High Schools and top 1% of Best High Schools for STEM in the United States. With an overall A+ rating and top ratings for Academics, College Prep, Diversity of its student body, and quality of teachers.

“These results reflect the extraordinary work of our students, faculty, and staff and the strength of a community that challenges young people to think boldly, act with honor, lead with distinction, and serve with a generous spirit,” said Dr. Theresa Smith, Head of School at Webb.“Rankings offer one external measure of a school, but what matters most is the experience behind them: ambitious learning, meaningful relationships, and opportunities for students to put their ideas into action.”

“This recognition affirms what families experience when they visit Webb: a school with a rigorous and forward-looking academic program, a deeply connected boarding community, and a distinctive Southern California setting,” said Jamila Everett, EdD, Dean of Enrollment Management.“Our students are known, supported, and challenged as they prepare not only for college, but for lives of purpose and impact.”

Webb's academic program emphasizes interdisciplinary inquiry, student-driven learning, and real-world application. Its Advanced Studies courses extend beyond traditional AP offerings, while students benefit from faculty mentorship, Southern California partnerships, and access to the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, the only accredited paleontology museum located on a high school campus.

The recognition comes as Webb advances The Future of Learning, its strategic framework focused on three priorities: designing a dynamic education for a new era, investing in the boarding school experience, and leading from California. The framework builds on Webb's commitment to rigorous academics, ethical leadership, human connection, and learning that extends beyond conventional disciplinary and classroom boundaries.

“These results reflect the strength of the Webb experience as a whole,” said Héctor Martinez, Dean of College Guidance.“Our students are prepared to thrive at leading colleges and universities, but just as importantly, they leave Webb with the judgment, adaptability, and sense of purpose to lead in a rapidly changing world.”

About The Webb Schools

Founded in 1922, The Webb Schools is a boarding and day school in Claremont, California, where students are prepared to shape what comes next. From its 150-acre campus in the San Gabriel foothills, Webb combines a close-knit living and learning community with access to the people, institutions, and opportunities of Los Angeles and Southern California.

Webb's personalized, student-driven program brings together rigorous academics, interdisciplinary inquiry, emerging technologies, and real-world learning. Across classrooms, studios, laboratories, field sites, and the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, students pursue ambitious questions, develop their talents, and learn to apply their knowledge with purpose. The Alf Museum is the only accredited paleontology museum located on a high school campus in the United States.

Guided by its mission to think boldly, mindfully, and creatively; act with honor and moral courage; lead with distinction; and serve with a generous spirit, Webb develops graduates with the wisdom, adaptability, and creativity to lead in a rapidly changing world.

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The Webb Schools Ranked No. 1 in California and Among the Top 10 Nationally News Provided By The Webb Schools September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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