Totalenergies Raises Fourth Quarter Share Buybacks To $2.5 Billion As Oil Prices Surge

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)TotalEnergies said Monday that it would raise its fourth quarter share buybacks to $2.5 billion, up from $1.5 billion in recent quarters. The move comes as energy markets remain volatile amid elevated geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices.

Higher oil prices support shareholder returns

The increase in buybacks comes against a backdrop of sharply higher oil prices. Brent crude climbed above $107 per barrel on Monday as uncertainty surrounding US and Iranian negotiations renewed concerns about global energy supplies.

For integrated energy companies such as TotalEnergies, higher crude and refined product prices can improve upstream earnings and cash generation, although the impact varies across different parts of the business.

The company has continued to emphasize shareholder distributions while maintaining investment in its broader energy portfolio. The higher fourth quarter buyback allocation signals that management expects its financial position to remain strong enough to support additional capital returns.

Production growth plans extend beyond oil prices

Alongside the buyback announcement, TotalEnergies provided a longer term outlook for production growth.

The company expects annual production growth of between 2% and 3% from 2030 through 2035, representing an increase in its longer term growth ambitions. The strategy indicates that TotalEnergies is continuing to invest in expanding its production base even as the energy industry faces uncertainty around demand, regulation and the pace of the global transition toward lower carbon energy.

The company has increasingly positioned itself as a diversified energy producer, combining traditional oil and gas operations with investments across electricity and renewable energy.

Energy markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitics

TotalEnergies' announcement comes during a particularly unsettled period for global markets. Rising crude prices have become a major concern for investors because sustained increases in energy costs can feed into inflation and complicate central bank decisions.

Higher energy prices can also affect companies outside the oil sector by increasing transportation, manufacturing and operating expenses. At the same time, elevated fuel prices can strengthen revenues for producers with significant exposure to crude and refined products.

European equity markets were higher on Monday, although gains were limited by the rebound in oil prices and elevated government bond yields. Energy stocks were among the sectors benefiting from stronger crude prices, while mining shares declined as precious metal prices weakened.

For TotalEnergies, the combination of higher near term energy prices and its longer term production plans places capital allocation at the center of the company's investment story. The increased buyback program gives shareholders a larger return of capital in the fourth quarter, while the production outlook points toward continued investment in future output.