Mitratech Fast-Tracks Autonomous Legal Execution With New AI Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition of BotDojo embeds native AI agents directly into Mitratech's core Systems of Record, accelerating the availability of governed AI autonomy for customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal, a trusted technology partner with more than 12,000 legal team relationships worldwide, today announced the acquisition of AI-native startup BotDojo to accelerate the evolution of Mitratech's ARIESTM AI. Embedding this autonomous technology within Mitratech's highly configurable Systems of Record, spanning proprietary matters, spend analytics, documents, and historic context, delivers the legal industry's first path to a true System of Action. With two-way MCP support live this Fall, this acquisition makes the customer's system of record natively interoperable with the agentic AI platforms becoming standard across enterprises. These capabilities, and more, will be showcased at Mitratech's customer conference, Interact, in October.

The combined platform gives legal teams unique agentic advantages, including:



Two-way MCP interoperability: Mitratech matters, spend, and document context can be published as governed Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, so the agentic platforms and copilots legal teams already use can act on Mitratech data, and Mitratech agents can reach out to those tools in return.

Role-ready legal agents: agents onboarded to specific jobs, including intake triage, invoice review, contract turnarounds, matter reporting, rather than a blank chat window, working alongside the team over chat, email, and directly inside the systems of record.

The ability to assign work and review results: agents take real assignments from queues, schedules, and triggers, hand off to a human wherever judgment matters, and return work with the supporting context attached.

Context that gets better and better: agents leverage knowledge across matters, timekeepers, vendors, and years of history, so every engagement benefits from your business context.

Compatibility with the tools Legal already runs on: 50+ pre-built connectors, with new legal industry connections underway.

Governed permissions: a permission model spanning users, agents, and connections, with allow, deny, and require-approval controls plus time-boxed grants. Agents can only ever see and do what the firm or department has authorized. Enterprise-grade isolation and compliance: sandboxed agent workspaces as well as cloud- and model-agnostic deployments enterprise legal and outside counsel require.



“In a market crowded with AI wrappers, an autonomous agent is only as effective as the underlying proprietary data and workflow history it can access,” said Chris Iconos, CEO of Mitratech Legal.“Every legal team is facing build-versus-buy decisions right now, and this delivers the best of both worlds: a foundation of institutional knowledge with the speed and adaptability of agentic AI. This acquisition doesn't change our governed, intentional vision for ARIESTM; it accelerates how quickly we can bring that vision to life.”

The acquisition allows for cloud-agnostic and model-agnostic environments, eliminating vendor lock-in while meeting the strict compliance requirements of enterprise legal departments. Because Mitratech capabilities can be published as governed MCP servers and external tools consumed as standard connections, customers can extend Mitratech agents into whichever agentic platforms they adopt - and bring those platforms into Mitratech - without rebuilding integrations. Autonomous AI is only as valuable as the historical context and/or nuanced operational data it is applied to. Mitratech's multi-decade System of Record solutions create structural value for customers that is not easily replicated.

“From the beginning, ARIESTM was designed to embed directly into the core of how legal teams already operate,” said Justin Silverman, Chief Operating Officer of Mitratech Legal.“By uniting our 35-year foundation of trusted data with BotDojo's agentic infrastructure, we are accelerating our roadmap and getting it into customers' hands significantly faster. Just as importantly, the two-way MCP foundation means our clients' systems of record plug directly into the agentic platforms they are already adopting. Controllable AI autonomy right where they already work.”

Customers and partners attending Mitratech's annual conference, Interact, will have an exclusive first look into live MCP connections, integrations, and agentic workflows already being deployed.

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions to transform the legal function into a highly effective, AI-powered center of value. By anchoring agentic technology to customers' systems of record and deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com.

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