SC Directs CBSE To Exempt Class 6 Students From Third-Language Board Exam Despite Centre's Opposition

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to extend to Class 6 students the same relaxation in the implementation of the revised three-language formula that has already been granted to students of Classes 7, 8, and 9.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the CBSE to ensure that students currently studying in Class 6 are not subjected to a mandatory Board examination in the third language when they reach Class 10.

The CJI-led bench passed the direction after taking note of the transitional arrangement explained by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, under which students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 would continue studying the third language but would not have to appear for a CBSE Board examination in the subject.

"There will be no pass/failure. There will only be an appearance certificate," observed the Supreme Court despite the Centre opposing the extension of the relaxation to Class 6 students.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that detailed discussions had taken place on the top court's earlier suggestion that the present batch of Class 6 students be given an exemption from the revised three-language formula.

The Centre's second highest law officer said the government was not in favour of extending the relaxation to Class 6 students and sought permission to implement the policy for the current academic year.

SG Mehta informed the bench that out of 28,819 CBSE schools, only around 1.2 per cent were yet to put the required facilities in place, while the remaining schools were compliant and textbooks and other learning material were available.

However, the Supreme Court indicated that a "soft launch" could be adopted for Class 6 students, considering the logistical difficulties involved in implementing the revised framework at this stage.

In its order, the apex court recorded the submissions regarding the preparedness of the schools and directed that "students of 6th standard may be granted the same exemption as granted to Class 7 students".

The relaxation means that while Class 6 students will continue studying the third language as part of their curriculum, they will not face a mandatory CBSE Board examination in the subject when they reach Class 10, nor will their final promotion or certification be stalled on account of the third-language Board examination.

The CJI-led bench also remarked that if any school were to hold back a student on account of the internal assessment in the third language, the top court would intervene.

It further directed the CBSE to appoint an officer to reach out to the schools that are yet to put in place the required infrastructure and ascertain the difficulties being faced by them.

The Supreme Court has been examining a batch of petitions challenging the CBSE's revised three-language formula, under which students are required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.

Earlier, the apex court had issued notice on a batch of petitions challenging the implementation of the revised policy and sought responses from the Centre, the CBSE, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The petitions challenged the CBSE's Secondary School Curriculum (Classes IX-X) 2026-27 and circulars dated April 9 and May 4, contending that the revised framework curtailed students' academic choices by making the study of two Indian languages compulsory from Class 6 onwards.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Anand Grover, along with advocates Tripti Tandon and Advocate-on-Record Rohit Kumar-I, had also raised concerns over the availability of teachers, textbooks, and teaching material and alleged that the revised curriculum was introduced after the academic session had already commenced.

The Supreme Court had earlier declined to stay implementation of the revised policy while agreeing to examine concerns relating to its implementation, including the availability of teachers and study material.

The CBSE has subsequently issued implementation guidelines clarifying the transitional arrangements for the third language. Under the existing relaxation, students of Classes 7, 8 and 9 would not face a Board examination in the third language in Class 10, with assessment being undertaken internally at the school level.