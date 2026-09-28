Uzbek IT Park, Academia Park London Eye New Global Paths For Startups

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Uzbek IT Park discussed with Academia Park London new programs aimed at supporting its startups in entering international markets, including the UK and Türkiye, on September 26.

This was reflected in a statement by IT Park Uzbekistan following a meeting between IT Park Uzbekistan CEO Azamat Karamatov and Academia Park London Co-Founder and CEO Ata Argüder on the sidelines of ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2026.

According to the information, the meeting focused on establishing connections between Uzbek startups and international investors, technology companies and potential business partners, as well as developing soft-landing mechanisms to support companies entering foreign markets.

"The parties also discussed cooperation under the London Hub initiative and the possible launch of a market-entry program for Uzbek startups seeking to expand into Türkiye," the statement said.

Another focus was participation by Uzbek technology companies in major international events, including Money20/20, as well as the organization of business missions. The sides discussed the possibility of holding a program in Türkiye next year involving five Uzbek startups.

IT Park Uzbekistan and Academia Park London have previously worked together on international programs. Academia Park supported the participation of Central Asian delegations, including startups from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, in London Tech Week in 2025 and 2026.

The company also supported IT Park Uzbekistan's participation in the GovTech Summit in April 2026 and helped UZINFOCOM participate in Money20/20 Europe.

Founded in London in 2023, Academia Park London supports startups, scaleups and innovative companies from emerging markets seeking to enter the UK and European markets. Its services include mentorship, investor and corporate connections, workspace infrastructure and international business development programs.