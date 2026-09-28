Enersyn Global Inc. Announces Second Nigeria Energy Investment: Lagos CNG Mother Station Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)EnerSyn Global Inc. (Nasdaq: ESYN) ("ESYN" or the "Company," and formerly known as HWH International Inc.) announced plans today to add a second energy project. On September 11, 2026, the Company executed a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Hearty Nova Limited (“Hearty Nova”); the completion of this acquisition remains pending the satisfaction of certain administrative closing conditions. Hearty Nova owns 51% of China Gas Africa Clean Energy Investment Holdings Limited (“CGA”). CGA is a joint venture with China Gas Holdings Limited ("China Gas"). CGA now plans to invest in the construction of a second project in Nigeria, a CNG“mother station” in Lagos.

About the New Project

CNG stands for Compressed Natural Gas. A CNG“mother station” is a centralized natural gas compression and gas transfer facility that pressurizes natural gas and delivers it onward to end users; a CNG“daughter station” is a downstream terminal refueling station that draws on the high-pressure gas supplied from the mother station to serve vehicles and small-scale end users.

The CNG mother station project is planned under a 15-year cooperation term, and is intended to serve as a flagship pilot project through which CGA will pursue opportunities in West Africa. Upon completion, the project plans to carry out operations comprising wholesale distribution of compressed natural gas, dedicated industrial point-to-point gas supply, and refueling for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. The project will serve local long-haul logistics fleets, captive power generation demand at industrial parks, and distribution demand from downstream daughter stations, thereby laying a solid foundation for CGA's sustained presence in West Africa and the expansion of its global footprint.

Lagos is Nigeria's economic center and largest port, and is also the most important commercial, trade and logistics hub in West Africa, with a high degree of regional industrial clustering and enormous freight volumes. Once the project comes online, it will establish a diversified business system covering dedicated industrial supply, heavy-duty truck refueling and wholesale gas supply, effectively diversifying single-business volatility risk and supporting the project's stable long-term operation.

The planned CNG mother station is expected to require CGA to make a total investment of US$4 million and has a designed processing capacity of 5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd). On the basis of normal year-round operations, the project's designed annual gas sales volume is expected to reach approximately 46.2 million cubic meters, equivalent to average daily supply of approximately 140,000 cubic meters. The construction period is expected to be approximately eight months. Based on the Company's current estimates and assuming favorable operating conditions, the project's internal rate of return is estimated to exceed 35%, with a discounted payback period of approximately three years. These figures are estimates and projections based on current assumptions; actual results may differ materially. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

On funding arrangements, Hearty Nova will contribute US$0.51 million and China Gas will contribute US$0.49 million, with the balance to be financed by bank borrowings. Gas feedstock for the project will be supplied by a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. Project returns will follow a two-stage distribution mechanism. In the early operating phase, priority will be given to recovering the project investment so as to strengthen the operational safety bottom line. Once the investment has been fully recovered, the partners will distribute returns on an ongoing basis in accordance with their agreed participating interest proportions, delivering long-term, stable mutual benefit. CGA will hold a 70% participation interest and our local partner will hold a 30% interest. The parties will have defined responsibilities for the areas of the project.

The planning and roll-out of the Lagos CNG mother station project marks an important step in the Company's proactive development of emerging energy markets in West Africa. In addition to the flare gas recovery and utilization project already under way in Nigeria, the Lagos CNG mother station is CGA's second energy project in the country. Advancing both projects in parallel marks CGA's formal entry into the West African market. West Africa has a large population base, robust industrial demand and broad scope for energy substitution, offering substantial long-term development potential.

ABOUT ENERSYN GLOBAL INC.

Previously known as HWH International Inc., the Company operates as a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings to develop new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness. The Company's management team has begun to evaluate a range of additional growth and investment opportunities that it believes can build long-term shareholder value and drive strong, sustainable growth. The Company intends to pursue such opportunities selectively and prudently, in a manner management deems beneficial to, and aligned with the long-term interests of its stockholders. The Company believes that energy represents a new addition to the Company that may provide favorable opportunities. For more information about the Company, please visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may use forward-looking words such as“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“may,”“could,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“project,”“will,”“should,”“forecast,” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, or projections, as well as other factors that we believe are reasonable under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. Risks specific to the Company's planned energy projects may include, without limitation, risks related to regulatory and governmental approvals in Nigeria, the availability and pricing of natural gas feedstock, construction delays and cost overruns, foreign exchange fluctuations, political and economic conditions in West Africa, and the ability to secure and maintain financing on favorable terms. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

EnerSyn Global Inc.

4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-971-3955

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