Solvent Direct Acquires Operating Assets Of Integrated Chemical Solutions In Northern California

Solvent Direct Next-Day Chemical Delivery

Expanding West Coast operations through the strategic competitor acquisition, strengthening local distribution, product availability, and just-in-time delivery.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solvent Direct, Inc. today announced that it has acquired the operating assets of Integrated Chemical Solutions' (ICS) distribution business. As ICS exits the industry, Solvent Direct will assume the business's gas and chemical distribution operations, expanding its Northern California footprint and service capabilities throughout San Leandro, and the surrounding region.The acquisition expands Solvent Direct's existing Northern California product and service offering, including high-purity gases, specialty chemicals, local dry ice production, filtration media, and laboratory supplies. The expanded operation will support customers across agriculture, extraction, aerospace, and space exploration, including clients in operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, where dependable access to mission-critical supplies and just-in-time delivery is essential.The acquisition also brings ICS's established customer relationships and regional experience into Solvent Direct's growing distribution network. ICS customers will gain access to Solvent Direct's broader product portfolio, technical resources, dedicated DOT-regulated fleet, and nationwide distribution infrastructure.“We see this acquisition as another way to add value to our growing Northern California client base and operations,” said Lexis Shontz, Founder and CEO of Solvent Direct.“ICS has been serving this region for many years, and we look forward to building on those relationships while expanding local access to mission-critical supplies. Our goal is to provide clients with dependable local inventory, technical expertise, and just-in-time delivery backed by Solvent Direct's nationwide distribution capabilities.”The transaction supports Solvent Direct's continued investment in regional distribution capabilities, supply-chain reliability, and long-term customer relationships while strengthening the company's ability to serve demanding applications throughout Northern California and the broader Western United States.About Solvent DirectFounded in 2016, Solvent Direct, Inc. is a nationwide distributor of high-purity gases, chemicals, dry ice, filtration media, and specialized supplies, delivering mission-critical products for applications across the aerospace, laboratory, agricultural, extraction, and space exploration industries.Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, local dry ice production capabilities, and private DOT-regulated fleet, Solvent Direct combines uncompromising product quality, industry-leading technical expertise, and just-in-time logistics to support customers where precision, purity, availability, and supply-chain reliability are essential.For more information, visit .

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Solvent Direct Acquires Operating Assets of Integrated Chemical Solutions in Northern California News Provided By Solvent Direct, Inc. September 28, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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