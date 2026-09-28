Torts Launches Mesothelioma Lead Generation Initiative For Law Firms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Torts, a case acquisition platform and performance marketing company, today announced the launch of a dedicated mesothelioma initiative. The program connects law firms with real-time, verified leads and signed retainers for mesothelioma and asbestos-exposure cases, extending the case acquisition model built across their broader roster of mass tort categories.Torts generates their leads in-house through a network of owned-and-operated properties, rather than reselling third-party or recycled data. Each lead is screened for value, client intent, and informational accuracy, and then immediately sent to a suitable legal partner to secure a signed retainer.Firms that sign on can typically begin receiving leads within 48 to 72 hours of contract signing, provided their CRM is ready to accept them.The mesothelioma initiative reflects a broader mission at Torts: connecting people affected by current and emerging mass torts with law firms equipped to represent them. The company has supported client acquisition for mass tort matters such as Camp Lejeune water contamination, Roundup, and talcum powder litigation, and continues to expand into emerging categories such as Ozempic-related GLP-1 claims, Bard PowerPort, and Tepezza, among others."Mesothelioma cases carry real urgency for the people behind them, and for the firms trying to reach them before the window on their claim closes," said a Digital Marketing Manager at Torts. "Our approach is to earn a firm's trust over time rather than sell a batch of leads and move on. We start most new partnerships with a trial run, without holding back higher-value leads for a premium price, and check in with partners regularly to see how the leads we're sending are actually performing on their end."Torts notes that establishing a mesothelioma or asbestos-exposure claim typically requires medical documentation of the diagnosis, employment history connecting the individual to the company or site where exposure occurred, and, for claims filed by family members, proof that the diagnosed person has died from mesothelioma.About TortsTorts is a case acquisition platform that connects law firms with clients across current and emerging mass tort categories. They generate leads through their own 'owned and Performance marketing company expands their case acquisition platform to connect law firms with real-time, verified mesothelioma leads and signed retainers.operated' properties and work with law firm partners and trusted intake centers to convert those leads into signed retainers.Disclaimer: Torts is a performance marketing company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice or representation.

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Torts Launches Mesothelioma Lead Generation Initiative for Law Firms News Provided By Several Brands LLC September 28, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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