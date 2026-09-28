North Korean Land Mines Highly Likely Cause Of DMZ Blast: South Korean Military

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 28 (IANS) North Korean land mines were highly likely the cause of a recent mine explosion inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), South Korea's military said Monday, vowing to hold Pyongyang "fully" accountable and take corresponding measures if confirmed.

The military announced its preliminary findings hours after revisiting the site of the explosion that took place inside the DMZ separating the two Koreas on September 21, a blast that left two South Korean soldiers severely injured and another with minor injuries.

A second operation was carried out on Monday to reach the area where the mines exploded and to collect evidence, following an unsuccessful attempt a day earlier due largely to fading daylight and other operational limitations, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Forensic analysis on mine fragments and other evidence found brown residue without metal fragments or shrapnel, suggesting that South Korean mines did not cause the blast, Lieutenant General Kwon Dae-won, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a press briefing.

"Witness accounts note that a brown North Korean resin antipersonnel mine was spotted approximately one meter from the primary explosion site," Kwon said.

Considering the blast crater, flame patterns and the extent of the injuries, the evidence strongly points to North Korean land mines, he noted.

"Taking these factors into account, we have concluded that North Korean land mines were highly likely responsible for the explosion," Kwon said.

"If the final investigation confirms... North Korea bears full responsibility for this incident, and our military will take appropriate and corresponding measures," he said.

On September 24, a South Korean presidential official pledged a prompt and thorough investigation into who was responsible for the recent explosions in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

"An objective, prompt and thorough investigation is under way," the presidential official told reporters in Mexico City while accompanying South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during his state visit to Mexico.

"A thorough fact-finding (probe) is needed to determine whether they were mines, and if they were mines, what kinds of mines they were, as well as whether they were buried by North Korea, and if not, what happened," he said.

The investigation is being carried out carefully in coordination with the United Nations Command because the site of the explosions is a new reconnaissance route, making it dangerous to tread on, the official said, ruling out any possibility of a cover-up.

"Although dangerous, we will (investigate) promptly to announce the results."